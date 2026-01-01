Despite an encouraging performance by Jeremie Frimpong, playing in the Mohamed Salah role wide on the right, they lacked a cutting edge

Leeds United players huddle at the final whistle after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Liverpool’s winning run was brought to a grinding halt as Leeds claimed their first clean sheet since August with the new year bringing more frustration for Arne Slot’s side.

Counterpart Daniel Farke opted for pragmatism in regards to the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin by dropping his in-form striker to the bench but it was his five-man defence who made the difference in a goalless draw at Anfield. When the former Everton striker did arrive as a substitute he thought he had scored the winner with his first goal at the ground only to be denied by an offside flag. A draw, their second in less than a month against Liverpool, extended their unbeaten run to six matches but it was felt more keenly by the hosts who could have reduced the gap to third-placed Aston Villa to four points. Despite an encouraging performance by Jeremie Frimpong, playing in the Mohamed Salah role wide on the right, they lacked a cutting edge as, despite boasting the quick feet of fellow summer signing Florian Wirtz, they struggled to find a way to break down their organised opponents.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch dejected at the final whistle. Picture: Alamy

One of the few positives for Slot, who dispensed with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs two days ago, was not conceding from a dead-ball situation for the third successive game but that was a small crumb of comfort. They registered 18 shots to Leeds’ four but never looked like breaking the deadlock despite Frimpong offering an attacking threat playing like an old-fashioned winger, hugging the touchline and driving to the byline. Wirtz had an early shot blocked by James Justin after Pascal Strijk did just enough to hold off Hugo Ektike to buy his team-mate enough time. Two crosses through the six-yard area in quick succession brought groans with no player close and the third came in so quickly from Frimpong, Ekitike could not divert it towards goal and headed onto goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, and Leeds' Brenden Aaronson challenge for the ball. Picture: Alamy