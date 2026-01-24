The Reds had thought they earned a point after levelling the game at 2-2 before Amine Adli struck late on

Bournemouth's head coach Andoni Iraola, second left, smiles as he hugs his plays while they celebrate victory over Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Amine Adli scrambled home a winner in the fifth minute of added time as Liverpool’s dismal title defence suffered another setback with a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Reds looked set to register a fifth successive Premier League draw after Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai cancelled out strikes from Evanilson and Alex Jimenez. But, with virtually the last kick of an enthralling contest in wet and windy conditions, Cherries winger Adli sparked wild scenes at the Vitality Stadium. Liverpool remain fourth – 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – and could slip out of the Champions League places when Manchester United, Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle all play on Sunday, while Bournemouth climb to 13th. Read more: Joe Root leads England to overdue away win to level Sri Lanka ODI series Read more: Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open as two-time former champion suffers abdominal injury

Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool appeal to referee Michael Salisbury after Amine Adli scores to make it 3-2. Picture: Alamy

Arne Slot’s side arrived in rain-soaked Dorset on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions but without victory in four top-flight outings in 2026. The Reds began in the ascendancy, only for clinical Bournemouth to take control of the contest.After Van Dijk made a mess of dealing with a long pass from Cherries centre-back Marcos Senesi, Alex Scott cut the ball back from the right for Evanilson to slam home his fifth goal of the season. In a double blow for the visitors, defender Joe Gomez limped off after colliding with goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he attempted to block the 27th-minute opener.Gomez’s replacement, Wataru Endo, was still waiting to come on when the hosts capitalised on their temporary numerical advantage in the 33rd minute. With Liverpool’s players backing off, James Hill produced a defence-splitting pass, allowing right winger Jimenez, who was played onside by Van Dijk, to race in behind former Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and dispatch a first-time finish through the legs of Alisson.

Bournemouth's head coach Andoni Iraola embraces Arne Slot. Picture: Alamy