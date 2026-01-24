Liverpool slump to last-minute defeat to Bournemouth
The Reds had thought they earned a point after levelling the game at 2-2 before Amine Adli struck late on
Amine Adli scrambled home a winner in the fifth minute of added time as Liverpool’s dismal title defence suffered another setback with a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth
Listen to this article
The Reds looked set to register a fifth successive Premier League draw after Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai cancelled out strikes from Evanilson and Alex Jimenez.
But, with virtually the last kick of an enthralling contest in wet and windy conditions, Cherries winger Adli sparked wild scenes at the Vitality Stadium.
Liverpool remain fourth – 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – and could slip out of the Champions League places when Manchester United, Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle all play on Sunday, while Bournemouth climb to 13th.
Read more: Joe Root leads England to overdue away win to level Sri Lanka ODI series
Read more: Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open as two-time former champion suffers abdominal injury
Arne Slot’s side arrived in rain-soaked Dorset on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions but without victory in four top-flight outings in 2026.
The Reds began in the ascendancy, only for clinical Bournemouth to take control of the contest.After Van Dijk made a mess of dealing with a long pass from Cherries centre-back Marcos Senesi, Alex Scott cut the ball back from the right for Evanilson to slam home his fifth goal of the season.
In a double blow for the visitors, defender Joe Gomez limped off after colliding with goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he attempted to block the 27th-minute opener.Gomez’s replacement, Wataru Endo, was still waiting to come on when the hosts capitalised on their temporary numerical advantage in the 33rd minute.
With Liverpool’s players backing off, James Hill produced a defence-splitting pass, allowing right winger Jimenez, who was played onside by Van Dijk, to race in behind former Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and dispatch a first-time finish through the legs of Alisson.
Reds skipper Van Dijk then partially atoned for his earlier errors by turning home a Szoboszlai corner with the top of his back to halve the deficit in the final minute of an entertaining opening period.
Liverpool eventually levelled with 10 minutes to go. After Reds substitute Rio Ngumoha was fouled just outside Bournemouth’s box, Salah laid off the subsequent free-kick for Szoboszlai to lash into the bottom right corner.
Alisson turned over from Cherries replacement Ryan Christie before Evanilson squandered a golden chance to restore the home team’s lead by poking wide when clean through.
Petrovic then produced a fine fingertip save to deny Wirtz at the other end during a breathless finale.That stop proved even more significant when Adli forced the ball over the line at the death after a long throw from Hill caused chaos in Liverpool’s area.
Elsewhere in Saturday's Premier League action, Burnley drew 2-2 with Tottenham, West Ham saw off Sunderland 3-1, and Fulham came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.
Manchester City also beat a recently rejuvenated Wolves, 2-0.