Mauricio Pochettino's reign as Manchester United manager began with a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool after Leny Yoro was sent off in the opening minutes at Anfield. Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Mauricio Pochettino's reign as Manchester United manager began with a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool after Leny Yoro was sent off in the opening minutes at Anfield.

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Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz scored within three minutes of each other after Yoro was dismissed for denying Alexander Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Rio Ngumoha and substitute Victor Munoz added second-half goals as Liverpool took full advantage against Pochettino's 10 men. The result leaves United 19th in the Premier League and without a league win in nine matches. Liverpool end the weekend fourth. Pochettino, who replaced Michael Carrick as United boss, saw his side fall behind after just 10 minutes.

Leny Yoro was dismissed for denying Alexander Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty

Szoboszlai fired the resulting free-kick through United's wall. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/Getty

Matthijs de Ligt failed to deal with a long ball and Isak raced through on goal, only to be brought down by Yoro just outside the penalty area. The defender was shown a red card and Szoboszlai fired the resulting free-kick through United's wall. Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later. Ngumoha beat Diogo Dalot before delivering a cross that Wirtz hooked into the net. United goalkeeper Senne Lammens and some last-ditch defending kept Liverpool from adding to their lead before half-time. Harry Maguire, who came on for Bryan Mbeumo after the sending-off, blocked an effort from Isak, while Lammens denied Alexis Mac Allister and Ngumoha shot narrowly wide. Liverpool continued to press after the break and scored their third in the 66th minute.

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead minutes later. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/Getty

Bradley Barcola raced past Lisandro Martinez and set up Ngumoha, who finished in front of the Kop. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Victor Munoz capped off the win with Liverpool's fourth 10 minutes from time. Picture: Carl Recine/Getty