Liverpool’s first Merseyside own goal in 19 years cost them the chance of second place in the Premier League as the 249th staging of this contest at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium ended 1-1.

The Basque will be frustrated a team which had six outfield players making their third appearance in eight days lost their grip once Everton equalised and turned the game into something they were more familiar with.

Everton went home happier after becoming only the second home team to take points off Liverpool in the Premier League this season, with the draw keeping Andoni Iraola’s side in fourth place.

What was more frustrating for the visitors was they had enjoyed the perfect start through Dominik Szoboszlai’s fifth-minute opener only for Frimpong’s weakness at set-pieces to be exposed midway through the first half.

It was a poor day all round for the defender, in the side due to Ronald Araujo’s illness, as even against Jack Grealish, starting for the first time since a four-match club suspension for a breach of discipline, he struggled.

There are no comparisons which can be made between the 5ft 8in pacy full-back Jeremie Frimpong and the 6ft 4in commanding centre-half Sami Hyypia but they now share the ignominy of scoring in their own net against Everton.

Liverpool were their own worst enemies as they failed to capitalise on their advantage with some slow and sloppy play in possession, almost as if they were trying to already manage the game with another midweek fixture on the horizon.

Then when they needed to up the tempo after being pegged back they struggled, with even the usually effervescent teenager Rio Ngumoha struggling to make an impact and being replaced on the hour.

Everton looked more comfortable when the game became a little less fluid and bit more scrappy and David Moyes – who has won just one of his last 20 Liverpool encounters – would have been happy with their response as they negated an in-form attack.

Referee Michael Oliver did not help proceedings by penalising every relatively inconsequential touch early on in an approach hardly befitting the most played derby in English football.

Szoboszlai’s goal was, therefore, a rare piece of quality.

James Garner’s poor header from Jeremy Jacquet’s cross dropped to Florian Wirtz on the edge of the penalty area and he teed up the Hungary captain for a low shot too powerful for Jordan Pickford, in his 19th and Everton derby record-setting appearance, to get to.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors and another needless, cheap free-kick conceded by Bradley Barcola on Everton’s right allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to deliver an in-swinger into the six-yard area which Frimpong diverted into his own net under pressure from Jake O’Brien.

Wirtz forced Pickford into a save on the counter-attack, Isak stabbed wide Ngumoha’s low cross from five yards and, just after half-time, Virgil van Dijk headed over.

By then an Everton defence missing suspended captain James Tarkowski had done a good job of stifling Liverpool’s in-form attacking pair of Isak and Wirtz.

The hosts arguably posed the greater threat after the break with Jeremy Jacquet blocking Dewsbury-Hall’s volley before Thierno Barry’s woeful afternoon was capped by him getting in the way of Dewsbury-Hall’s goalbound shot before the game fizzled out.