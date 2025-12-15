More than 130 people reported injuries after Paul Doyle drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds on Water Street just after 6pm on May 26

Paul Doyle, 54, cried in court ahead of sentencing. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The man who ploughed into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade wept in court today as he was shown footage of the day he injured over 100 people.

More than 130 people reported injuries after Paul Doyle drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds on Water Street just after 6pm on May 26. He was arrested at the scene and charged later that week. Doyle appeared in court on Monday after admitting to dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent. The 54-year-old cried as footage from his dashcam showing the crash was shown to the court. Read more: Liverpool parade crash suspect sobs in court as jury sworn in

Paul Doyle, who has pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court to seriously injuring people when he drove into football fans at Liverpool FC's victory parade. Picture: CPS

He put his head down and shut his eyes as the footage showed his car hitting crowds of supporters in the city centre for the victory parade. Victims in court were also in tears as the video was played. The footage, showing the view from the windscreen of his Ford Galaxy, captured Doyle saying “f****** pricks” as pedestrians pulled their children out of the way of his car to stop them being hit as he drove down Dale Street. It showed him approaching a line of cars waiting to turn right off the road before it becomes Water Street. Doyle then swerved away from the traffic and into the left lane, which was closed as hundreds of fans were making their way back from the celebrations. He could be heard shouting and screaming “move”, “f****** pricks” and “get out the f****** way” as shocked members of the public tried to jump out of the way of his car.

Forensic officers at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

The footage, which will not be released because of its graphic nature, showed the windscreen smash after a man landed on it. Others could be seen on the bonnet of the car as Doyle continued to drive and people, including children, appeared to go under the vehicle. Prosecutor Paul Greaney KC said Doyle “did what he did intentionally” but was “not driven by ideology.” He said Doyle was 53 at the time and an experienced driver of 25 years. He had been the registered keeper of his Ford Galaxy Titanium since March 2023 and “was entirely familiar with its controls”, Mr Greaney said. He told Liverpool Crown Court there were no defects with the vehicle and nothing to prevent Doyle stopping if he had wanted to. Mr Greaney said: “Where this leaves us is that nothing which occurred can be explained to any extent on the basis of immaturity of age, inexperience in driving generally, unfamiliarity with the vehicle or any defect with the Galaxy. “Furthermore, the footage demonstrates that the defendant was conscious throughout, so a medical explanation can be discounted. “The upshot of all of this is, as the defendant has now accepted, that he did what he did intentionally.” Mr Greaney continued: “This was, it should be categorically stated, not a terrorist attack.” He said police had excluded any problem with the vehicle and at the time of the crash Doyle was “completely sober and free of all drugs”. When interviewed, he said, Doyle claimed he acted in a “blind panic and in fear of his life” because of how some of the crowd behaved, but the position of the prosecution was that the account was “untrue”. Mr Greaney said: “The truth is a simple one – Paul Doyle just lost his temper in his desire to get to where he wanted to get to. In a rage, he drove into the crowd. When he did so, he intended to cause people within the crowd serious harm.

Forensic officers walking past an inflatable field tent at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy