Paul Doyle, 54, is jailed for 21 and a half years after driving into crowds at the Liverpool Premier League victory parade.

By Frankie Elliott

Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle has been sentenced to 21 and a half years in prison.

Doyle was travelling into the city centre to collect friends on May 26 when he “lost his temper” and drove his Ford Galaxy directly into supporters. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool Crown Court heard how Doyle was travelling into the city centre to collect friends when he "lost his lost his temper" and drove into supporters making their way home from the celebrations. His vehicle's dashcam footage, played in court, showed fans being thrown over the bonnet of his car and falling underneath as he accelerated down Water Street, which had been closed to traffic, at 6pm. Whilst ploughing through the crowds, the former Royal Marine could be heard in the video swearing and shouting at supporters to “move”. Doyle, who has previous convictions for violence in the 1990s, including biting a sailor’s ear off, initially denied the 31 offences he was charged with. However, he changed his pleas moments before the prosecution was due to open his trial last month. He wept in the dock as he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent. The victims included six-month-old Teddy Eveson, whose pram was thrown in the air in the crash, and 77-year-old Susan Passey, who were two of the 29 named in the indictment.

Screen grab taken from video footage of Paul Doyle's car (top centre) being driven through crowd on Water Street. Picture: Merseyside Police