Paul Doyle, 54, is jailed for 21 and a half years after driving into crowds at the Liverpool Premier League victory parade. Picture: CPS

A former Royal Navy reservist has described how the Liverpool parade attacker bit through part of his ear, chewed it up and spat it out more than 30 years ago.

Stuart Lucas said that he stepped in to stop Paul Doyle from assaulting younger Royal Navy Reserve sailors at a service station on the M6. The altercation had broken out after the younger men challenged Doyle, then in the Royal Marines, over his drunken behaviour. Doyle was handed a year-long jail sentence after the attack and it is one of several violent offences that led to him being convicted. On Tuesday, Doyle, 54, was jailed for 21 years and six months after he pleaded guilty to 31 offences relating to the crash on May 26, when 134 supporters were injured as he drove into them on Water Street in the city centre. Read more: Liverpool parade witness left traumatised by rampage - as driver sentenced to 21 years in prison Read more: ‘I’ve ruined so many lives’: Liverpool parade driver tells police minutes after ploughing through more than 100 fans

Paul Doyle, wiping away tears as he appears at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Recounting the 1994 incident at Charnock Richard services, Lancashire, Mr Lucas told the Daily Mail: “It was so painful I let go and then when I did let him go, he bit through it, chewed it up and spat it out.” Doyle was one of two marines on a bus with 28 sailors travelling to Barry, South Wales, to join HMS Dovey and sail her to Glasgow, according to the newspaper. Mr Lucas said he was a killick, meaning a leading hand, on the trip and witnessed Doyle, then 23, “doing a flying kick which laid two of the lads out”. The now 68-year-old then “gave him a bear hug, strapping his arms to his sides” which stopped Doyle and led to him falling down. Mr Lucas told the newspaper: “I still had him in a bear hug which was good, everything seemed to be going well and he couldn’t move apart from swearing. “But he could move his head and at that he promptly sunk his teeth into my ear and said, ‘let go’.” The father-of-one, who lives in East Lothian, Scotland, said the technique is called a “biter” in Liverpool and Doyle could have inflicted it without biting through. “I’m sure he was trying to gouge someone’s eye out as well. It was all very quick and pretty serious what he did”, Mr Lucas added. He said he stood in shock with blood gushing out of his head while other sailors started searching for the missing chunk of his ear.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA wire