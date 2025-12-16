Moment Liverpool parade crash driver swears and screams at fans to 'move' as he ploughs into the crowd
Injuring 134 supporters, Paul Doyle, 54, has been jailed for 21 years and six months
Horrifying footage reveals the moment Paul Doyle screams at fans to "move" and calls them "f****** pricks" as they scramble out the way of moving car.
Paul Doyle, 54, was travelling into the city centre to collect friends on May 26 when he “lost his temper” and drove his Ford Galaxy directly into supporters making their way home from the Premier League title celebrations.
The father-of-three's actions injured 134 supporters and he has been jailed for 21 years and six months on Tuesday.
Dashcam footage from the vehicle, played in court, showed the shocking moments when fans were thrown onto the bonnet of the car or fell underneath as he accelerated down Water Street, which had been closed to traffic, at about 6pm.
Doyle, who can be heard in the footage swearing and shouting at supporters to “move”, had initially denied 31 offences he was charged with.
The father-of-three drove down Dale Street, appearing not to slow down despite Liverpool fans filling the roads.
His dashcam footage captured him saying “f****** pricks” as people pulled their children out of the way to prevent him hitting them.
When he reached a line of cars turning right, away from Water Street which was closed to traffic, he paused before swerving into crowds filling the left lane.
People could be seen on the bonnet of his car and falling underneath as Doyle accelerated into the street.
His car was only brought to a stop when hero fan Dan Barr climbed into the back seat of the automatic vehicle and held the gearstick in park mode.
Doyle, who has previous convictions for violence in the 1990s, continued to try to accelerate but the car, which had people trapped underneath it by this point, was unable to move further.
But last month, moments before the prosecution was due to open his trial, he changed his pleas to admit all the charges.
The former Royal Marine cried as he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.
The 29 victims named in the indictment ranged in age from six-month-old Teddy Eveson, whose pram was thrown in the air in the crash, and 77-year-old Susan Passey.
Sentencing judge Andrew Menary KC told the defendant he acted in an “inexplicable and undiluted fury” when he ploughed into crowds.
He told Doyle: “It is almost impossible to comprehend how any right-thinking person could act as you did.
“To drive a vehicle into crowds of pedestrians with such persistence and disregard for human life defies ordinary understanding.”
The judge added: “Your actions caused horror and devastation on a scale not previously encountered by this court.”