Horrifying footage reveals the moment Paul Doyle screams at fans to "move" and calls them "f****** pricks" as they scramble out the way of moving car.

Paul Doyle, 54, was travelling into the city centre to collect friends on May 26 when he “lost his temper” and drove his Ford Galaxy directly into supporters making their way home from the Premier League title celebrations.

The father-of-three's actions injured 134 supporters and he has been jailed for 21 years and six months on Tuesday.

Dashcam footage from the vehicle, played in court, showed the shocking moments when fans were thrown onto the bonnet of the car or fell underneath as he accelerated down Water Street, which had been closed to traffic, at about 6pm.

Doyle, who can be heard in the footage swearing and shouting at supporters to “move”, had initially denied 31 offences he was charged with.

The father-of-three drove down Dale Street, appearing not to slow down despite Liverpool fans filling the roads.

His dashcam footage captured him saying “f****** pricks” as people pulled their children out of the way to prevent him hitting them.

