Liverpool victory parade crash suspect Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to driving car into crowds, leaving 134 injured
A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC's victory parade has plead not guilty to 31 offences.
Paul Doyle, 53, is accused of driving his car into crowds in Liverpool following the club's Premier League victory earlier this year.
Doyle is facing 31 charges in total, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies.
He entered not guilty pleas to dangerous driving, affray, 18 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.
The defendant, wearing glasses and a grey T-shirt, appeared to be looking at papers as the charges were read to him.
He could be seen shaking his head at points during the arraignment.
The allegations relate to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.
The horrific incident occurred on Water Street, close to the Royal Liver Building, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s successful season.
Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle, from Croxteth, Liverpool, allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade.
Liverpool Crown Court last month heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months.
A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children, aged 11 and 17.
Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, and the case is expected to last three to four weeks.
The incident sent shockwaves through Liverpool and the rest of the country, as graphic videos showing the car ploughing through the jubilant crowd quickly spread online.
The event, which was meant to mark a joyous occasion for the club and its supporters, was marred by the shocking scenes — prompting an outpouring of support from across the footballing world.
Graphic videos show the car surrounded by emergency workers and dozens of Liverpool fans after coming to a standstill in the crowd.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “appalling” and said he was being kept updated by Merseyside Police.
He also praised the “professionalism and courage” shown by the emergency services. The parade itself had been a major event, drawing supporters from across the region.