Paul Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared over videolink from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Thursday. Picture: Social Media

By Josef Al Shemary

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC's victory parade has plead not guilty to 31 offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Doyle, 53, is accused of driving his car into crowds in Liverpool following the club's Premier League victory earlier this year. Doyle is facing 31 charges in total, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies. He entered not guilty pleas to dangerous driving, affray, 18 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and two counts of wounding with intent. Read more: ‘Disgraceful’ comedian with ‘brand of cruelty’ barred from more venues after 'vile' joke about Liverpool parade crash Read more: Liverpool victory parade crash suspect Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to driving car into crowds, leaving 134 injured

Police and emergency personnel deal on the scene in May. Picture: Alamy

The defendant, wearing glasses and a grey T-shirt, appeared to be looking at papers as the charges were read to him. He could be seen shaking his head at points during the arraignment. The allegations relate to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

A court sketch of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court in May. Picture: Alamy

The horrific incident occurred on Water Street, close to the Royal Liver Building, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s successful season. Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle, from Croxteth, Liverpool, allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade. Liverpool Crown Court last month heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds. Picture: social media

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children, aged 11 and 17. Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, and the case is expected to last three to four weeks. The incident sent shockwaves through Liverpool and the rest of the country, as graphic videos showing the car ploughing through the jubilant crowd quickly spread online. The event, which was meant to mark a joyous occasion for the club and its supporters, was marred by the shocking scenes — prompting an outpouring of support from across the footballing world.

Forensics personnel working in Water Street in Liverpool as investigations got underway. Picture: Alamy

Members of the emergency services treat members of the public inside a Police cordon at the scene of the crash. Picture: Getty