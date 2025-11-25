Liverpool parade crash suspect Paul Doyle has appeared in court, as a jury sworn in ahead of his trial.

Initially pleading not guilty to all 31 offences in September, Doyle is facing charges of dangerous driving, affray, 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

Mr Doyle, a former Royal Marine commando, is set to stand trial charged with 31 offences related to the crash at Liverpool’s victory parade on May 27 this year.

Entering not guilty pleas to the charges, he was asked by the judge to confirm he was Paul Doyle, to which he responded: “Yes, I am.”

Mr Doyle, 54, appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday and was seen to wipe tears away as he was re-arraigned on four counts which were amended to reflect medical evidence.

The offences against him relate to 29 people, aged between six months and 77-years-old.

Mr Doyle put his head in his hands and cried as the jury panel was brought into court.

He was asked to stand before a jury panel of 33, who confirmed they did not know him.

Seven men and five women were subsequently sworn in as jurors, as well as two women who will serve as extra jurors and sit through the opening in case any issues arise with the current jury.

The complainants listed in the case have been named as six-month-old Teddy Eveson, with other boys and girls aged seven months, 10, 11, 13, as well as adults Jack Trotter, Jon Evans, Scott Dolan, Ashton Gilmore, Jacqueline McClaren, Jamie Fagan, Carl Martin, James Vernon, Emily Wright, David Price, James Weston and Ethan Gillard.

A further nine charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against Helen Gilmore, Anna Bilonozhenko, Sheree Aldridge, Sam Alexander, Hannah O’Neill, Stefan Dettlaf, Christine Seeckts, Susan Passey and Aaron Cothliff are also listed.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said they had all completed a questionnaire and had not indicated any difficulties in serving or any direct knowledge or connection with anyone in the case.

