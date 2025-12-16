Liverpool victory parade driver Paul Doyle told officers he had "ruined and affected so many lives" just minutes after ploughing through more than 100 people.

The first day of his sentencing hearing was told that Doyle was "in a rage" and his "anger had completely taken hold of him" when he used his vehicle as a "weapon" to drive through the crowds between 5.59pm and 6.01pm.

In police bodycam footage, the 54-year-old can be heard saying "my life's ruined now" as he sat in a police van following his rampage in the city centre on May 26.

After he was sentenced, Merseyside Police released 48 seconds of footage from Doyle sitting in the police van, where he can be heard saying "oh Jesus Christ, sounds horrible" in an apparent reference to the sirens and the noise of the aftermath of his rampage going on outside the vehicle.

The camera appeared to show Doyle slumped against a seat inside the vehicle, before saying: "My life's ruined now."

He continued to tell officers: "It's ruined so many people's lives, that.

"That's just ruined and affected so many lives."