The Reds boss followed a 4-0 drubbing by Man City with another defeat at the hands of the Champions League holders

Liverpool’s Champions League hopes look bleak after Paris St Germain ran out deserved 2-0 victors against Arne Slot’s stumbling side in the quarter-final first leg in France. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Liverpool’s Champions League hopes look bleak after Paris St Germain ran out deserved 2-0 victors against Arne Slot’s stumbling side in the quarter-final first leg in France.

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The holders hosted the six-time European champions as these teams met in the knockout phase for the second successive season, albeit the Reds arrived in a far worse state than last year’s last-16 encounter. Liverpool’s humiliating 4-0 FA Cup exit at Manchester City increased the pressure on Slot and his side ahead of the trip to Paris, where Desire Doue’s deflected early effort and an excellent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia goal secured victory. Luis Enrique’s side are in control of the tie heading into Tuesday’s return fixture at Anfield, where the French champions would boast an even greater advantage were it not for some poor finishing and important stops by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Doue's early deflected shot saw the holders race into an early lead. Picture: Getty

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia secured the win in the first leg for the European champions. Picture: Getty

Liverpool showed spirit – something captain Virgil van Dijk felt they lacked at the Etihad Stadium – but were outclassed throughout by a PSG side who are well placed to win a fifth straight two-legged tie against English opposition. “Tonight awaken the Hulk within you,” implored fans in a banner under an image of the superhero in PSG colours ripping apart the Liverpool badge as the teams emerged at a pulsing Parc des Princes. Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones were replaced by Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister as Slot plumped for a back three that the hosts probed from the outset and took 11 minutes to breach via a large slice luck. Doue had started with confidence and was afforded time to get away a hopeful effort that deflected off Ryan Gravenberch and looped over Mamardashvili. Liverpool did not unravel after that early setback but offered little by way of meaningful threat as PSG showed their qualities in and out of possession. Mamardashvili stopped a deflected Kvaratskhelia strike finding the bottom corner with a strong hand and spread himself well when Doue was put in by Nuno Mendes shortly after.

Liverpool showed spirit – something captain Virgil van Dijk felt they lacked at the Etihad Stadium – but were outclassed throughout by a PSG side . Picture: Getty