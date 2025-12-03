The Merseyside musician’s identity has been kept a secret

Rumours have swirled that Chalamet, left, is actually Merseyside musician EsDeeKid. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Scores of internet sleuths are seemingly convinced a drill rapper from Liverpool is in fact the Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet.

Rapper EsDeeKid has gone viral in recent months for a string of tracks, with a Top 10 hit and three spots in the UK Top 40. While the Merseyside musician’s identity has been kept a secret, with the rapper only ever being pictured in disguise, rumours are swirling about who he may be. Speculation has mounted over his eyes and the top of his nose - the only parts of his face visible in pictures - leading to some saying they look exactly like Oscar-nominated Chalamet’s. Rumours first exploded following a TikTok post on 11 November, from user KJ Freeman. Laying out the ‘evidence’ in a clip, they claimed: “This is going to sound crazy…” Read more: Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Conclave cast big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Read more: Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

He said they appear to have the same green eyes and both own a skull-print Alexander McQueen scarf. Further fuelling speculation was the fact that Chalamet was spotted at a London show of Fakemink, who has collaborated with EsDeeKid. "Why would he take time out of his day to go to that?," Freeman asked. The post linking the rapper to the New York actor raked in nearly two million views. In another post, the TikTokker claimed: “Timothée Chalamet would fake a Scouse accent and become a U.K. drill rapper. That’s in his DNA to do some s*** like that." "It is definitely him,” one user replied. "There is a photo of Timothee with a mask on and he looks exactly like him just saying," another user commented.

Timothee Chalamet arrived on a Lime Bike at the UK Premiere of "A Complete Unknown". Picture: Getty