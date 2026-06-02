Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis
Sir Kenny Dalglish has confirmed he is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosis.
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The 75-year-old former Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool great was moved to issue a statement after mistakenly posting on social media.
“As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer,” said Dalglish.
“Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well.
“Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.
“Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.
“As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves.”
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Liverpool FC also posted on X to confirm the diagnosis.
"Our support and love is with you, Sir Kenny," the club wrote.
Messages of support have flooded in for the legendary Scottish footballer, who had an accomplished career as a player and manager.
"The King of Anfield. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Get well soon Legend. You’ll always be loved at this club," one user wrote.
"Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Get well soon, Sir Kenny," wrote another.
Sir Kenny made 338 appearances for Celtic before tansfering to Liverpool for what was then a record fee of £440,000 in 1997.
He won six English First Division titles, four League Cups, and three European Cups with the side. In 1985 he took over as player-manager, where he secured three First Division titles and two FA Cups, including a historic League and FA Cup Double in 1986.
He would later go on to manage a range of sides including Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and Celtic before returning to Liverpool as caretaker manager in in 2012.
The announcement of his cancer diagnosis comes just days after another legendary football manager, Kevin Keegan, announced he has stage four cancer.
The football legend, who played for England and Newcastle before going on to manage both sides, shared the health update on Sunday, indicating that the disease has spread to other parts of his body.