Sir Kenny Dalglish has confirmed he is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old former Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool great was moved to issue a statement after mistakenly posting on social media.

“As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer,” said Dalglish.

“Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well.

“Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.

“Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.

“As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves.”

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