Liverpool's disastrous run has continued as the Reds were beaten 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Liverpool's disastrous run has continued as the Reds were beaten 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven - leaving manager Arne Slot under huge pressure.

Inexplicable individual errors from his players dogged the performance - but Slot is currently failing to arrest a slide which is now threatening domestic and European success. Ibrahima Konate completely missing the ball leading to the third goal was entirely predictable based on the woeful form he has shown this season; captain Virgil van Dijk conceding a ridiculous sixth-minute penalty was not however. But when confidence is so low it does not take much for things to turn sour quickly but after Dominik Szoboszlai equalised Ivan Perisic's spot-kick within 10 minutes it seemed the hosts were back on an even keel. The omens had not been good with Van Dijk having the worst 20 minutes of his Liverpool career, beginning with the penalty conceded and culminating in a yellow card for an uncharacteristic lunge at Ismael Saibari.

Ibrahima Konate completely missing the ball leading to the third goal was entirely predictable based on the woeful form he has shown this season. Picture: Getty

Ivan Perisic's spot-kick within 10 minutes started the rout. Picture: Getty

How the Liverpool captain could argue against the spot-kick was baffling with his right arm so vertical when Joey Veerman's corner hit it he looked like he was hailing a cab. He would have needed a taxi to get anywhere near the ball out on the touchline, so late was his challenge on Saibari that earned a yellow card. In between Szoboszlai had equalised with the most casual of finishes after Cody Gakpo's shot was parried into his path. That had been encouraging as when they went behind against Nottingham Forest on Saturday they fell apart - but Perisic's goal came so early they had not even had chance to establish a rhythm. Gradually Liverpool gained control with Hugo Ekitike's driving run resulting in a shot spilled for a corner, which Van Dijk headed against the crossbar. Ekitike's snap-shot would test Matej Kovar again but for all their possession the PSV keeper was not extended often enough.

PSV outplayed Liverpool on the night. Picture: Getty