The defender was returning to Anfield for the first time since he left in the summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed on his return to Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed on his return to Anfield as his Real Madrid side were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alexander-Arnold, 27, walked away from his boyhood club in the summer after turning down the chance to sign a new deal. He joined Spanish giants Real but made the return to the north west on Tuesday evening after the two sides drew each other in the Champions League. While some home supporters stood up to applaud him as he came on as a second half substitue, his every touch was widely booed. Read more: Arise Sir David! Beckham finally knighted for services to sport and charity Read more: Novak Djokovic beats Alejandro Tabilo for the first time to reach quarter-finals in Athens

Alexander-Arnold and former teammate Mohamed Salah at full-time. Picture: Alamy

The hostile reception followed the defacing of a mural of Alexander-Arnold on Merseyside, which called the Scouse defender a "rat" in Spanish. The hosts secured all three points thanks to the only goal of the game scored by Alexis Mac Allister. Speaking before the game, England international Alexander-Arnold admitted he was unsure how he would be recieved by the Kop crowd. "Whatever way I'm received, is the decision of the fans," he told Prime Video Sport. "I'll always love the club, I'll always be a fan of the club. "I'll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together, they'll live with me forever.

A mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold near Anfield (pictured in May) was defaced before the match on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy

Alexander-Arnold laid a tribute at the Diogo Jota memorial outside Anfield on Monday. Picture: Alamy