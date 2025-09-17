Liverpool manager Arne Slot gestures to the fans after the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Liverpool left it late once again as Virgil van Dijk’s header in added time got them off to a winning start in the Champions League with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid.

In what is becoming something of a pattern this season, Arne Slot's side allowed a two-goal lead to slip before producing another dramatic finish. For the fifth successive time, they scored a winner later than the 83rd minute with their captain heading home a corner two minutes into the additional period. While Anfield went while wild, tempestuous Atleti coach Diego Simeone argued with fans behind his dugout and after being pulled away was sent off by referee Maurizio Mariani. British-record signing Alexander Isak's much-anticipated debut earlier had seemed tame in comparison as it was Liverpool's old guard who got them off to a flying start.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

The £125 million deadline-day transfer from Newcastle was surprisingly given a start after just 18 minutes of football for Sweden, having missed pre-season with his former club. But while he was getting up to speed, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah were putting the hosts two goals up inside six minutes. However, for the third time in five matches they allowed a 2-0 lead to slip only for Van Dijk to make it a happy 47th birthday for head coach Slot. As the first half wore on Isak began to warm to his task and his link play with Florian Wirtz, another £100m summer addition, was encouraging after less than a week’s training together. The Swede was a peripheral figure until the 31st minute when Robin Le Normand’s crunching tackle left the striker down clutching his ankle and Anfield holding its collective breath. Bizarrely it appeared to jolt Isak into life as, played in by Wirtz, he stabbed a shot wide of the far post, before returning the favour for his team-mate only for Jeremie Frimpong to swing and miss.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool applauds the home fans after the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match. Picture: Alamy