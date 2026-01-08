Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe accused of using ‘fake prescriptions to buy sleep medication’
Former Liverpool star Jordon Ibe has been accused of trying to obtain sleep medication using a fake prescription.
The 30-year-old winger, who also had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Birmingham City and Derby County, is alleged to have used a fraudulent prescription on two separate occasions to obtain the insomnia drug Zolpidem.
Ibe used the phoney prescription at Hornsey Road pharmacy on May 24, 2024, before returning four days later to obtain the drug again, a London court heard.
The footy star, who recently signed for Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Sofia, faces charges of possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud.
However, the court heard he had been “blissfully unaware” of the pending criminal case until earlier in the day, as he was charged by a letter sent to his family home in Southwark, south London, after he had moved to Bulgaria.
“My colleague heard only today, somehow we became aware that this matter was due to be listed,” Ibe’s solicitor Claire Reid told the court.
“Mr Ibe was blissfully unaware of this. He lives in Bulgaria, he is a professional footballer and he is not likely to be released from his duties.”
She asked the court to adjourn the hearing for six months or until the Bulgarian football season ends.
However, District Judge Denis Brennan adjourned the hearing for just four weeks, until February 5.
He added that Ibe could make an application to appear over a videolink next time, but that would need to be agreed by the court and also the Bulgarian authorities.
Judge Brennan added: “The problem he faces is if he doesn’t appear before the court, having got four weeks’ notice, the risk he takes is that the court issues a warrant for his arrest, that gets turned into an extradition warrant and he is potentially extradited from Bulgaria.”
Ibe made 78 appearances across four years at Bournemouth between 2016 and 2020. He has spent the last two years playing non-league football before securing the move to the Bulgarian capital in November 2025.
Ibe is accused, on May 24 and May 28 2024, of possessing false prescriptions for medication for use in the course of, or in connection with, a fraud.
He has not entered a plea to the charge.