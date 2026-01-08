By Henry Moore

Former Liverpool star Jordon Ibe has been accused of trying to obtain sleep medication using a fake prescription.

The 30-year-old winger, who also had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Birmingham City and Derby County, is alleged to have used a fraudulent prescription on two separate occasions to obtain the insomnia drug Zolpidem. Ibe used the phoney prescription at Hornsey Road pharmacy on May 24, 2024, before returning four days later to obtain the drug again, a London court heard. The footy star, who recently signed for Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Sofia, faces charges of possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud. Read more: Liverpool winning run grinds to halt as stingy Leeds force stalemate at Anfield

Jordon Ibe while at Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

However, the court heard he had been “blissfully unaware” of the pending criminal case until earlier in the day, as he was charged by a letter sent to his family home in Southwark, south London, after he had moved to Bulgaria. “My colleague heard only today, somehow we became aware that this matter was due to be listed,” Ibe’s solicitor Claire Reid told the court. “Mr Ibe was blissfully unaware of this. He lives in Bulgaria, he is a professional footballer and he is not likely to be released from his duties.” She asked the court to adjourn the hearing for six months or until the Bulgarian football season ends. However, District Judge Denis Brennan adjourned the hearing for just four weeks, until February 5. He added that Ibe could make an application to appear over a videolink next time, but that would need to be agreed by the court and also the Bulgarian authorities.

Ibe is alleged to have purchased the drug Zolpidem twice. Picture: Getty