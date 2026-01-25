Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool complains to referee Michael Salisbury. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Captain Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool lack consistency but not togetherness after the club’s hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a blow by Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 loss at Bournemouth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The reigning Premier League champions fought back from two goals down at the Vitality Stadium, only for Cherries winger Amine Adli to score the winner with virtually the last kick of the game. Although Liverpool arrived in Dorset on a 13-match unbeaten run after a 3-0 European win in Marseille, they had drawn their previous four top-flight fixtures and have now picked up just four points from a possible 15 in 2026. Arne Slot’s Reds, who are well adrift of leaders Arsenal, face a battle to finish in the top four following another setback in a dismal title defence.“I don’t think there’s any question about our togetherness,” Van Dijk said, according to Liverpool’s website. “But the consistency that we’re looking for, that’s something that still needs to be found. That’s the reality. “There was a lot of praise for our performances, a lot of individual praise, and we know how it works and three days later (after Marseille) you lose a game like we did and the other side of the world comes out. That’s something we have to deal with. Read more: Liverpool slump to last-minute defeat to Bournemouth Read more: Joe Root leads England to overdue away win to level Sri Lanka ODI series

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool takes on Lewis Cook of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool. Picture: Getty