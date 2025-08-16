Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes football has to continue to try to educate the next generation about racism after labelling the abuse aimed at Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as a “disgrace”.

“What else can we do? Because this is the very odd one (case) that has managed to say something that is obviously a disgrace,” he said.

While Van Dijk agreed it was symptomatic of a wider problem not restricted to football he said greater attempts had to be made to change the mindset as campaigns like taking the knee and ‘Kick Racism out of football’ had not been able to eradicate the issue.

In a statement Liverpool said of the incident, which is the subject of Merseyside Police and Premier League investigations: “We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.”

The 4-2 win was briefly halted in the first half at Anfield as referee Anthony Taylor went to report a complaint made by the Cherries winger.

“The only thing we can do is deal with it by dealing with him personally and try to educate the next generation. That is the only way to try and kick it out, in my opinion.

“I can’t believe it. These things shouldn’t happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes.

“First and foremost these things should never happen in the world, not only football. I am happy to say I don’t see it happening up until today actually.

“But in general racism is not of this world in my opinion, but if we are to be realistic, unfortunately, it still exists and that is the painful side of it.

“We have to deal with it in the here and now.”

Van Dijk offered words of support to Semenyo, who responded with two goals, both on the pitch and after the game – and later shared another racist message he had received on his Instagram account, accompanied by the message: “When will it stop……”

The Netherlands international added: “I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn’t happen.

“I’ve had loads of conversations with him about it: first and foremost I wanted to know what happened and I am glad the authorities are dealing with it all.

“But we stand with him completely and anything he needs for support, I am here for him. We are all here for him, to be honest, but the club as well and they are dealing with it in the right way, I am fully confident about that.”