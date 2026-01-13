It’s alleged members of Palestine Action broke into the Elbit Systems factory in a prison van, wearing red jumpsuits and wielding sledgehammers.

Pro-Palestine activists holding up a sign of Heba Muraisi back in December, as today Muraisi reaches nearly 70 days of hunger strike. Picture: Alamy

By Thea Rickard

Two activists linked to the now-proscribed group Palestine Action are close to death, a spokesperson for Prisoners for Palestine has told LBC.

Thirty-one-year-old Heba Muraisi has not eaten for 72 days, while twenty-eight-year-old Kamran Ahmed is on day 65 of his hunger strike. Both are accused of being part of a group that broke into Elbit Systems UK in Filton, Bristol, in August 2024. Elbit Systems describes itself as a 'key partner of the Israel Ministry of Defence and the Israel Defence Forces'. It’s alleged members of Palestine Action broke into the Elbit Systems factory in a prison van, wearing red jumpsuits and wielding sledgehammers. They have been accused of damaging equipment in the factory, including drones and computers. Read more: Palestine Action activist's body 'could fail at any moment' after 70 days on hunger strike Read more: Palestine Action detainee rushed to hospital after 58 days of hunger strike

A protester holds a picture of Kamran Ahmed during a demonstration outside the Department of Health. Picture: Alamy

Muraisi and Ahmed have been held on remand since they were arrested during dawn raids in November 2024 and are due to stand trial in June 2026. Spokesperson Francesca said: "They're very, very ill, as you would expect. After two months of not eating anything, they could die at any moment. "They're emaciated, they've lost so much weight, they get heart palpitations, struggle to breathe, their hair falls out. At this point they've both been hospitalised various times." According to the group, the hunger strikers are calling for an end to what they describe as censorship, immediate bail, the right to a fair trial, the deproscription of Palestine Action, and the closure of Elbit Systems UK. Francesca told LBC Kamran Ahmed's heart has 'shrunk' due to malnourishment, which "means he could have a cardiac arrest at any point." She claims: "It's the government that's prosecuting them and putting them in prison and treating them as terrorists. It's the government that is allowing them to die. All they need to do is have a meeting with us to save these young people's lives. "This is in the government's hands right now."

A protester chants slogans while holding a banner demanding Elbit Systems - weapons supplier to Israel be shut down by the UK Government. Picture: Alamy