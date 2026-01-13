Lives of pro-Palestine hunger strikers ‘in Government’s hands,’ say campaigners
Two activists linked to the now-proscribed group Palestine Action are close to death, a spokesperson for Prisoners for Palestine has told LBC.
Thirty-one-year-old Heba Muraisi has not eaten for 72 days, while twenty-eight-year-old Kamran Ahmed is on day 65 of his hunger strike.
Both are accused of being part of a group that broke into Elbit Systems UK in Filton, Bristol, in August 2024.
Elbit Systems describes itself as a 'key partner of the Israel Ministry of Defence and the Israel Defence Forces'.
It’s alleged members of Palestine Action broke into the Elbit Systems factory in a prison van, wearing red jumpsuits and wielding sledgehammers. They have been accused of damaging equipment in the factory, including drones and computers.
Muraisi and Ahmed have been held on remand since they were arrested during dawn raids in November 2024 and are due to stand trial in June 2026.
Spokesperson Francesca said: "They're very, very ill, as you would expect. After two months of not eating anything, they could die at any moment.
"They're emaciated, they've lost so much weight, they get heart palpitations, struggle to breathe, their hair falls out. At this point they've both been hospitalised various times."
According to the group, the hunger strikers are calling for an end to what they describe as censorship, immediate bail, the right to a fair trial, the deproscription of Palestine Action, and the closure of Elbit Systems UK.
Francesca told LBC Kamran Ahmed's heart has 'shrunk' due to malnourishment, which "means he could have a cardiac arrest at any point."
She claims: "It's the government that's prosecuting them and putting them in prison and treating them as terrorists. It's the government that is allowing them to die. All they need to do is have a meeting with us to save these young people's lives.
"This is in the government's hands right now."
Muraisi has been on hunger strike for almost a week longer than Bobby Sands, a member of the Provisional IRA who died in prison after refusing food for 66 days.
She has also asked to be transferred back to HMP Bronzefield, where she was originally held, which is near her disabled mother.
Their hunger strike is supported by Lewis Chiaramello who was arrested in connection with a break in to RAF Brize Norton last year, where it's alleged activists caused £7million worth of damage two military aircraft.
Chiaramello is also on hunger strike but eats every other day because he has type 1 diabetes.
Heba Muraisi's local Labour MP Barry Gardiner told LBC: “Sometimes people get themselves into a position where they feel it's very difficult to back down. Sometimes they can be sort of almost pushed by the campaign itself to continue when perhaps they might back down”
He also called for an agreement between both sides to be reached:
"It's the decision of the individual themselves to go on hunger strike. They do not have to do that. The government cannot possibly agree to many of the demands that the campaign have made. It would be wrong to do so. But at the same time, there are demands, like looking at bail and certainly in terms of the prison transfer that has been requested, that the government could accede to."
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service has assured us all cases of prisoner food refusal are being managed in line with longstanding policy with daily access to prison and healthcare staff. Prisoners are being supported to end their food refusal at any time.
“Before Christmas, we offered to facilitate a meeting between the prisoners’ solicitors and healthcare officials. This offer was accepted on 8 January, and a meeting took place on 9 January.
“Ministers will not meet with these prisoners or their solicitors. They face serious charges, and no government could agree to their demands, many of which relate to ongoing legal proceedings, including immediate bail, which is a matter for independent judges.
“By law, Ministers must uphold judicial independence and must not intervene in ongoing legal proceedings. To do so would be unconstitutional and would undermine the independent judiciary, the cornerstone of our justice system.”