Decision to livestream firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan is 'disturbing' and 'weird', former soldier and minister tells LBC
President Trump ordered the use of a firing squad for the gunman at the behest of defence secretary Pete Hegseth
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Former Veteran's Minister Johnny Mercer has described plans to livestream the execution of US death row inmate Nidal Hasan as "disturbing" and "pretty weird".
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Mr Mercer told LBC that the decision to approve the killing being aired online did not match the behaviour of a "civilised" country.
Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist who claimed he was retaliating for US wars in the Muslim world, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945.
Acting US Army Secretary Adam Telle said on X on Tuesday that the execution will take place on December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas, but US Vice President JD Vance casted doubt on Friday whether the stream will go ahead.
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Read more: US will livestream firing squad execution of former soldier who killed 13 at Texas base in revenge for Middle East wars
Former Army psychiatrist Hasan shot and killed 12 soldiers and one civilian at the Fort Hood base in Texas in 2009 as part of a planned Islamist terror attack.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth previously said the execution will be "public", telling TV outlet Real America’s Voice: "We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it."
But speaking to Rachel Johnson on Friday night, former Conservative MP Mr Mercer said: "It's disturbing, right?
"I find it ironic that Pete Hegseth consistently says these decisions are no-brainers and that he's actually making the decisions.
"I think that it's not the behaviour of a civilised country.
"But it's the United States, it's not the United Kingdom. It is a different country and a different culture.
"They have the death penalty and we don't. But I think if you're going to livestream someone's execution, it's frankly, pretty weird."
Asked if he thought the live-streaming could trigger a response from Islamic extremists, he said: "There will obviously be secondary and tertiary effects of this, but I don't think they'll have entered the kind of lexicon of thinking going on inside Pete Hegseth's head."
Mr Mercer, who served in the British military as an Army officer and Commando from 2002 until 2013, added: "We will have to wait and see how this actually finishes. Personally, I don't think they'll livestream it.
"I think people can say things in the heat of the moment and then perhaps, you know, in the cool light of day, realise that they may have sort of overstepped the boundary."
Hasan was convicted of 42 counts by a court-martial jury on August 23, 2013 and was sentenced to death after killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in 2009.
But vice president JD Vance said on Friday: "I’m not going to be watching it."
Casting doubt on whether the live stream will go ahead, Vance told reporters: "First of all, I’ve seen these announcements. I don’t know that that’s actually going to happen.
"What I try to remind people is, look, this is a guy who committed, in my view, the worst terrorist attack on American soil outside of 9/11.
"So whatever the controversy is about the method of the execution, I hope that people don’t forget that this is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people."
Mr Mercer was veteran's minister between October 2022 and July 2024, and previously held the same role between 7 July 2022 and 6 September 2022.
His new book No Way to Run a Country is out now.