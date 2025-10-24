The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister vowed to keep the public safe after the sex offender was mistakenly freed

David Lammy said he is 'livid' after Hadush Kebatu was freed from prison by mistake. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

“I’m livid on behalf of the public,” David Lammy has said as he urged the Epping Hotel migrant accidentally freed from prison and now “at large in London” to turn himself in.

Hadush Kebatu, 38, is on the run in the capital after his mistaken release from HMP Chelmsford - just one month after being found guilty of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in Epping while staying at the Bell Hotel just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. Speaking following the blunder, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I’m livid. I’m livid on behalf of the public that this individual who committed a sexual assault on a young minor and a woman is at large tonight.” He added: “I spoke to the Home Secretary today. I have launched an investigation into what has happened in the prison service to allow this to come about. “But the important thing is that we protect the public. The important thing is that the police are able to do their work and find this individual. “And the important thing is, if anyone is watching and knows where he is, that they call 999, and indeed that he gives himself up and returns to the custody that he should be in.” Read more: Number of prisoners released in error doubled in a year, figures reveal after Epping hotel migrant freed by mistake Read more: Manhunt as Epping hotel migrant who assaulted girl, 14, 'at large in London' following mistaken release

Protesters calling for the closure of the The Bell Hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, gather outside the council offices in Epping. Picture: Getty

On Friday evening, he revealed Kebatu is "at large in London" after boarding a train bound for the capital in Chelmsford at 12.41pm. Earlier, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the accidental release of the sef offender. He said: “The mistaken release at HMP Chelmsford is totally unacceptable. I am appalled that it has happened and it’s being investigated. “The police are working urgently to track him down and my Government is supporting them. “This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”

Videos have emerged online showing a man, who appears to be the sex offender, wearing a grey prison tracksuit and asking people for directions. Picture: X