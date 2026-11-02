Living a 'highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful', says Russell Brand's lawyer as court hears closing speeches
Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, delivered the remarks at the former comedian’s trial over rape and sexual assault allegations on Monday morning.
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Russell Brand’s barrister has told jurors that living a “highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful”, as the court hears closing speeches.
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Ian Winter KC delivered the remarks at the former comedian’s trial over rape and sexual assault allegations on Monday morning.
Brand, 51, arrived at Southwark Crown Court with his wife Laura Gallacher and his entourage, wearing a black wool jacket over a grey suit and a long tie.
During the closing speeches, Winter said: “Living a highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful however morally distasteful you may find it.”
Read more: Russell Brand trial: What has happened so far as wife Laura Gallacher gives evidence
Read more: 'Women were disposable to him,' Russell Brand jury told, as prosecution finishes closing argument
He added: “The question for you is can you possibly be sure in this case that out of the many, many women who voluntarily had sex with Mr Brand, he raped just three of them.”
Winter told jurors that the complainants did not make the “independent decision” to speak out.
He also claimed that journalists had “poisoned the well of justice” in Brand’s case by prompting the women to come forward.
On Friday, Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC told the court that Russell Brand saw women as “disposable” entities and they "did not matter to him".
Brand is facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one charge of attempted indecent assault, which allegedly occurred across 10 years between 1999 and 2009.
Ms Karmy-Jones told the jury: “Women as a whole were disposable; they didn’t matter to him.”
Brand, who appeared on Friday at the end of the third week of proceedings, denies all of the charges. The trial is set to conclude this week.
The jury at Southwark Crown Court will have to reach a unanimous verdict on each count.
Speaking about the six women who have come forward in the trial to accuse the comedian of rape and other sexual assault charges, Ms Karmy-Jones said: “He didn’t even need to know their names. They were just a means to an end.
“As he said in a 2017 interview, they were the amusements in what he described as his playground of orgasms.
“We suggest you will be satisfied so you are sure that the six complainants you have heard from told you the truth, not an invented truth, not a reimagined truth, but the real truth of what happened to them.
“The whole truth, and nothing but the truth and we invite you to find him guilty on all counts.”
Brand’s defence throughout the trial has been that although he admits to taking advantage of his fame to have sex with women, every sexual encounter was consensual.
The actor, who pivoted to becoming a Christian influencer, told the jury: “With women, of course, which is the subject of my trial, I've been persuasive, seductive, begging and flirting, and dedicated a lot of my life to what seems now beyond reckless philandering and idiocy."
He added: "Regrettably I've had a lot of consensual sex, which I see has caused harm."
Ms Karmy-Jones countered that the sex brought to court by his alleged victims was not consensual.
In reference to an alleged attack which took place in his house, the prosecution said: “There really shouldn’t be any doubt in your mind that Russell Brand knew full well this was not consensual”.
And, that a 21-year-old fan of Brand’s at the time she was allegedly attacked by Brand was: “ashen, she was grey, she looked ill. She immediately broke down and collapsed into tears,” when she told a colleague about what allegedly happened to her”.
The prosecution has said the defence may try to cast doubt on the claims, for example pointing out how one alleged victim could not recall the outfit she was wearing at the time of the alleged attack.
The prosecution said: “The experience of being raped may be something that looms a little bit larger in your mind rather than the intricacies of the outfit”.
The trial will resume on Monday morning when Brand’s barrister Ian Winter KC is expected to make his closing speech.