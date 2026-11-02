Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, delivered the remarks at the former comedian’s trial over rape and sexual assault allegations on Monday morning.

Russell Brand’s barrister has told jurors that living a 'highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful'. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Russell Brand’s barrister has told jurors that living a “highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful”, as the court hears closing speeches.

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Russell Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court wearing a black wool jacket over a grey suit with a long tie. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

He added: “The question for you is can you possibly be sure in this case that out of the many, many women who voluntarily had sex with Mr Brand, he raped just three of them.” Winter told jurors that the complainants did not make the “independent decision” to speak out. He also claimed that journalists had “poisoned the well of justice” in Brand’s case by prompting the women to come forward. On Friday, Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC told the court that Russell Brand saw women as “disposable” entities and they "did not matter to him".

British comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London facing sexual assault charges. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Brand is facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one charge of attempted indecent assault, which allegedly occurred across 10 years between 1999 and 2009. Ms Karmy-Jones told the jury: “Women as a whole were disposable; they didn’t matter to him.” Brand, who appeared on Friday at the end of the third week of proceedings, denies all of the charges. The trial is set to conclude this week.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecuting KC Riel Karmy-Jones KC. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The jury at Southwark Crown Court will have to reach a unanimous verdict on each count. Speaking about the six women who have come forward in the trial to accuse the comedian of rape and other sexual assault charges, Ms Karmy-Jones said: “He didn’t even need to know their names. They were just a means to an end. “As he said in a 2017 interview, they were the amusements in what he described as his playground of orgasms. “We suggest you will be satisfied so you are sure that the six complainants you have heard from told you the truth, not an invented truth, not a reimagined truth, but the real truth of what happened to them. “The whole truth, and nothing but the truth and we invite you to find him guilty on all counts.” Brand’s defence throughout the trial has been that although he admits to taking advantage of his fame to have sex with women, every sexual encounter was consensual.

Russel Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Louie Clark-Wamouth/Alamy