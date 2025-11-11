Former Living In A Box frontman Richard Darbyshire has died at the age of 65, his bandmates have announced.

Darbyshire performed with the synth-pop group, founded by keyboardist Marcus Vere and drummer Anthony "Tich" Critchlow, for several years up until 1990 and later joined them for a reunion tour in 2004.

In a post to the band's website, Vere and Critchlow said: "It is with immense sadness that we have to announce the passing of Richard Darbyshire, founder member and lead singer with Living In A Box from 1987-1990.

"Richard was an incredible talent - what a voice! His vocal skills knew no bounds, from the driving raw power of our first, eponymous hit song, to the tender heart-melting charm of Room In Your Heart, Richard, truly, could do it all.

"His guitar playing, though less recognised, was equally accomplished. As a songwriter, Richard was at the heart of everything we did; a pure craftsman and a master of his art.

"In some ways Richard was the most reluctant of 'pop stars', always eschewing the limelight that inevitably came with the success we had.

"He hated the photo shoots, the interviews, the TV appearances and thought it was all a bit daft.

"He was happiest in the studio, guitar in hand, working on the next song.

"Richard, wherever you are, Tich and I will miss you dearly. The laughs we had, the wildcat ride we went on, will never be forgotten."