Living standards in Britain are on track to fall behind those of former Communist nations within the next decade unless the government delivers a plan for economic growth, leading economists have warned.

The warning comes as the International Monetary Fund predicts Britain will see the slowest growth in living standards across the G7.

The UK is projected to be overtaken by Lithuania in 2030 and by Poland in 2034 if current trends continue, according to new analysis in Prosperity Through Growth, co-authored by Lord Matthew Elliott,

Researchers found the UK ranked as the world’s 30th richest economy in 2024, once cost of living and inflation were accounted for — but is forecast to slip to 46th place by 2050.

