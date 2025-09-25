Living standards are set to drop by 2030. Picture: Getty

By Aggie Chambré

Living standards are set to drop by 2030, with low-income families likely to suffer the most, new research shared exclusively with LBC shows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The analysis from the highly respected Joseph Rowntree Foundation believes this would represent the worst living standards record of any parliament since detailed records began in 1961. The (JRF) has found disposable incomes will be on average £550 (1.3%) lower per year than in September 2024 and £570 (1.3%) lower than today. And, in the decade between September 2019 and September 2029, families in the bottom third of incomes will see their disposable income fall by £1,110 per year (6.2%). One of the Government’s key milestones was to “raise living standards in every part of the United Kingdom so working people have more money in their pocket” - which this analysis shows it is on course to break. The JRF has modelled household disposable incomes by updating the March 2025 Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projections using the latest Bank of England forecasts. The Government tends to use Real Household Disposable Income to measure living standards.

The poorest are likely to be hit hardest by falling living standards. Picture: Alamy