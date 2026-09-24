Ms Truss, the former prime minister, backed the policy but said she didn't think it went far enough

Liz Truss spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about Britain's welfare bill . Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Liz Truss has told LBC the UK is becoming a "welfare state with a country attached" as she defended Conservative plans to ban benefits claimants from buying booze.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She continued: "We're becoming a welfare state with a country attached." Under the Tory plans unveiled on Wednesday, anyone who claims Universal Credit when they are out of work would get six months of full benefits to find a job. After that, the full rate would only be available to people who have contributed to the welfare system through their taxes for years. Those who have not would have their UC standard rate slashed by a third and the payment would be loaded onto a “back to work” pre-payment card, which would ban spending on cigarettes, alcohol, betting and cash withdrawals.

Under the Tory plans unveiled on Wednesday, anyone who claims Universal Credit when they are out of work would get six months of full benefits to find a job. Picture: Alamy