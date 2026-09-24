Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has called for the Bank of England Act to be scrapped, claiming Britain will remain trapped in a “doom loop” of rising taxes, failing businesses and wealthy people leaving the country.

Britain's shortest-serving PM told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the Chancellor’s upcoming Budget would mean further tax rises, arguing the government was unable to break the cycle.

Ms Truss said the Bank of England had become too powerful and accused it of being “unaccountable and unsackable”.

Insisting the country needs to "get rid of Blairite institutions" and review the Bank of England Act 1998, she went on to insist the institution led to her downfall as PM, adding it was "ideologically against what I was trying to do".

“What needs to happen, because I didn’t have time, is primary legislation needs to be passed,” she said.

She claimed the Bank of England had “deliberately” made government borrowing more expensive during her time in power, insisting the institution's stance aligns with that of the current PM, adding: "Andy Burnham is on the same page as these bureaucrats".

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