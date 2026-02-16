Liz Truss has said President Donald Trump is "right about everything", as she shared a picture of the pair smiling in the US.

The former UK Prime Minister, who stepped down after her disastrous mini-budget in September 2022, has been a vocal supporter of President Trump.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister shared a photo to social media on Sunday showing her in the company of the US president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Since Ms Truss left government, she has been increasingly aligning herself with the MAGA movement in the United States.

She told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last year that her own country was “failing”, as she appeared alongside right-wing populists from around the world planning deeper ties and cooperation.

