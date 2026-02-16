Liz Truss says Donald Trump 'right about everything' as they pose for picture
The former prime minister has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and the MAGA movement
Liz Truss has said President Donald Trump is "right about everything", as she shared a picture of the pair smiling in the US.
The former UK Prime Minister, who stepped down after her disastrous mini-budget in September 2022, has been a vocal supporter of President Trump.
Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister shared a photo to social media on Sunday showing her in the company of the US president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
Since Ms Truss left government, she has been increasingly aligning herself with the MAGA movement in the United States.
She told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last year that her own country was “failing”, as she appeared alongside right-wing populists from around the world planning deeper ties and cooperation.
Right about everything. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jIX2Isu9Rd— Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 15, 2026
At the end of last year, Ms Truss launched The Liz Truss Show, which was billed as “the home of the counter-revolution”.
In a statement before launching the new “transatlantic” venture, Ms Truss said “the deep state tried to destroy me but now I’m back”.
“People in Britain, America, and across the free world are tired of being talked down to,” she said.
“They’re tired of experts who get everything wrong, elites who refuse to listen and weak leaders who refuse to stand up for Western values.”
She added: “It’s time to push back, speak plainly, and champion the ideas that built Britain – and can rebuild it again.
“Now more than ever, western nations need a Trump-style revolution to save our culture, values and freedom.”