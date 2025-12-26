Liz Truss labels Starmer 'most unpopular PM in history' and claims Britain has 'four more years of hell'
The former PM told LBC that Britain also has "lot to learn" from Donald Trump amid calls for a "counter revolution"
Liz Truss has claimed Sir Keir Starmer is the "most unpopular Prime Minister in history" and says we have "four more years of hell" under the Labour Government.
Ms Truss told LBC that the public is "completely out of sympathy" with Sir Keir and said she wants to see a "Trump-style revolution" in Britain.
The former Prime Minister also believes the nation has a "lot to learn" from Mr Trump when it comes to the UK's "unelected establishment."
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Christmas, the former leader described her new 'Liz Truss Show' as the "Home of the Counter-Revolution."
When asked where she sees Britain in the next two to three years, she told Nick: "I don't think the counter revolution is going to happen until we have another election, and I don't think we'll have another election until 2029.
"So I think we've got four years of hell, which we're currently living through."
She added: "I think the views of the general public, they're completely out of sympathy with Keir Starmer. He's the most unpopular Prime Minister in history.
"What we need to see in this country is we need to see genuine discussion about our problems.
"The problems of mass migration, the economic problems we're facing. The issues like the grooming gangs still aren't being properly covered by the mainstream media.
"I think there should be a lot more coverage."
Elaborating on her claims of hopes for a counter revolution, she told Nick: "We're revolting against the establishment that's run this country into the ground. When I was Prime Minister and when I was a minister, I was fighting these people.
"What I discovered, though, was that I was battling not just the institutions themselves, like the Bank of England, but I was also battling the mainstream media who were their lackeys.
"So I decided that we need a media revolution like we've seen in America with things like Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan. And I thought, if nobody else is gonna do it, I thought: "Why not do it myself?"
She added: "The [British] public are actually more right wing on immigration than the American public, for example.
"So I don't think there's a fundamental difference between the public's views in America and the public's views in Britain. I actually think they're very similar."
When asked what her relationship was like with President Trump, Ms Truss said: "I've met him in the past.
"I'm friendly with various people in the United States. I think he's doing a great job in America. I have said I want to see a Trump-style revolution here in Britain.
"I think we need. I said this last year, but we need a bigger bazooka to deal with the sheer power of the unelected establishment in this country and Donald Trump is somebody who gets that because he tried to fight these people in 2016.
"What he calls the Deep State, whether it was the permanent bureaucracy, whether it was a lot of the mainstream media in America, he faced issues in trying to implement the agenda that people in America wanted.
"So I think we've got a lot to learn from President Trump."