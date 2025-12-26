The former PM told LBC that Britain also has "lot to learn" from Donald Trump amid calls for a "counter revolution"

Liz Truss told LBC that Sir Keir Starmer is the "most unpopular Prime Minister in history.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Liz Truss has claimed Sir Keir Starmer is the "most unpopular Prime Minister in history" and says we have "four more years of hell" under the Labour Government.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Truss told LBC that the public is "completely out of sympathy" with Sir Keir and said she wants to see a "Trump-style revolution" in Britain. The former Prime Minister also believes the nation has a "lot to learn" from Mr Trump when it comes to the UK's "unelected establishment." Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Christmas, the former leader described her new 'Liz Truss Show' as the "Home of the Counter-Revolution." Read more: Farmers’ personal cost won’t be forgotten despite inheritance tax change, say Tories Read more: Starmer defends Labour record in Christmas message amid cost-of-living fears

Sir Keir, who Ms Truss said the public were "completely out of sympathy with.". Picture: Alamy

When asked where she sees Britain in the next two to three years, she told Nick: "I don't think the counter revolution is going to happen until we have another election, and I don't think we'll have another election until 2029. "So I think we've got four years of hell, which we're currently living through." She added: "I think the views of the general public, they're completely out of sympathy with Keir Starmer. He's the most unpopular Prime Minister in history. "What we need to see in this country is we need to see genuine discussion about our problems. "The problems of mass migration, the economic problems we're facing. The issues like the grooming gangs still aren't being properly covered by the mainstream media. "I think there should be a lot more coverage." Elaborating on her claims of hopes for a counter revolution, she told Nick: "We're revolting against the establishment that's run this country into the ground. When I was Prime Minister and when I was a minister, I was fighting these people.

"What I discovered, though, was that I was battling not just the institutions themselves, like the Bank of England, but I was also battling the mainstream media who were their lackeys. "So I decided that we need a media revolution like we've seen in America with things like Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan. And I thought, if nobody else is gonna do it, I thought: "Why not do it myself?" She added: "The [British] public are actually more right wing on immigration than the American public, for example. "So I don't think there's a fundamental difference between the public's views in America and the public's views in Britain. I actually think they're very similar."

Ms Truss was replaced by Rishi Sunak as PM in October 2022 after less than two months in office. Picture: Alamy