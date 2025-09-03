Liz Truss calls for 'Trump-style revolution' as former PM warns Britain is 'heading for calamity'
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has called for "institutional change" in Britain with a Donald Trump-style revolution.
The former Conservative Party leader argued that the UK is on a path to "calamity” under Labour, claiming Britain is in a worse state than it was when she was in charge.
She said that while the country has lost its way, Britons are finally waking up to the situation.
Calling for radical change, Ms Truss said: "And I think there is going be massive pressure... for institutional change in this country, and that is what we need, in a similar way to Trump delivering the revolution in the US.
"That is what we need. And I think that will happen."
Britain's shortest-serving prime minister blamed her own downfall on the country’s economic institutions, including the Bank of England (BoE) and the Office for Budget Responsibility.
Her government's collapse came after her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts in a disastrous mini-budget that sparked weeks of market turmoil in 2022.
But she blamed the market chaos on the BoE, arguing the body was pursuing its own agenda when its job was to ensure financial stability.
Now, she has called for a radical overhaul of the institutions she says triggered her own downfall.
The comparison with Donald Trump comes after the US President signed a flurry of executive orders dismantling state institutions such as the Department of Education, while creating new ones such as the Department of Government Efficiency.
It is not the first time Britain's shortest-serving prime minister has praised the US President.
During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Ms Truss claimed the UK is "in the dark ages" and is heading in a "terrible direction".
"We have a socialist Government, commissars ruling over us who are leading our country in a terrible direction," she told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) back in February.
She vowed to take on a "deep state" that "legacy media" refused to scrutinise.
Ms Truss served just 49 days as prime minister before resigning under pressure from her own party and then losing her seat at last year's general election.