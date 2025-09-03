Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has called for "institutional change" in Britain with a Donald Trump-style revolution.

The former Conservative Party leader argued that the UK is on a path to "calamity” under Labour, claiming Britain is in a worse state than it was when she was in charge.

She said that while the country has lost its way, Britons are finally waking up to the situation.

Calling for radical change, Ms Truss said: "And I think there is going be massive pressure... for institutional change in this country, and that is what we need, in a similar way to Trump delivering the revolution in the US.

"That is what we need. And I think that will happen."

Britain's shortest-serving prime minister blamed her own downfall on the country’s economic institutions, including the Bank of England (BoE) and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

