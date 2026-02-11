The long neck of the law: The rise of Derbyshire's crime-fighting llamas
According to local legend, llamas just helped bring down a fugitive tobacco thief
In a quiet patch of the Derbyshire countryside, where fields stretch toward woodland and the biggest daily drama is usually a wandering sheep, an unexpected crime-fighting duo has risen to international fame.
Their names? Well, their owner Heidi hasn’t said - but their species is unmistakable.
They’re llamas.
And according to local legend, they’ve just helped bring down a fugitive tobacco thief.
It all began when a suspect, attempting to evade police, made a desperate dash across Heidi’s field.
His plan was simple: cut through the open land, reach the woodland, and disappear. Under the cover of darkness, guided by a head torch, he likely thought the route was clear.
He was wrong.
Watching from the field were Heidi’s llamas - alert, observant, and apparently not fans of criminal activity. The beam of the head torch caught their attention. Within moments, the pair sprang into action, racing toward the fleeing suspect with surprising speed and determination.
“They went charging toward him,” Heidi recalls.
“They circled him and let out a warning cry.”
The llamas formed a living barrier, surrounding him in the open field and preventing his progress toward the woods.
Heidi’s partner, alerted by the commotion, went to investigate and quickly realized what was unfolding. With the suspect effectively stalled by the woolly patrol unit, he escorted the man back toward the fence line.
In a final attempt at freedom, the fugitive tried to climb over - unaware that police were waiting on the other side. And just like that, the llamas had, in Heidi’s words, “pretty much saved the day.”
Since the incident, what started as a lighthearted campaign to secure medals for the heroic pair has snowballed into an international news story.
Heidi has been advocating for official recognition of their “service to the local community and fight against tobacco smuggling,” joking that their long necks are more than capable of holding multiple medals.
So far, local authorities haven’t rushed to decorate the duo. But that hasn’t dampened public enthusiasm.
The story has provided a rare moment of levity amid a steady stream of grim headlines.
News of the crime-fighting llamas has spread far beyond their rural field, even catching the attention of international media.
“It seems my llamas are going global,” she says.
While they may not carry badges, wear uniforms, or file paperwork, these unlikely heroes have earned a reputation as vigilant guardians of their patch.
Whether motivated by curiosity, territorial instinct, or a deep-rooted commitment to justice, they’ve proven one thing: underestimating a llama is a mistake.