According to local legend, llamas just helped bring down a fugitive tobacco thief

The llamas that helped to catch a suspected thief. Picture: Supplied

By Ruth Wood

In a quiet patch of the Derbyshire countryside, where fields stretch toward woodland and the biggest daily drama is usually a wandering sheep, an unexpected crime-fighting duo has risen to international fame.

Their names? Well, their owner Heidi hasn’t said - but their species is unmistakable. They’re llamas. And according to local legend, they’ve just helped bring down a fugitive tobacco thief. It all began when a suspect, attempting to evade police, made a desperate dash across Heidi’s field. His plan was simple: cut through the open land, reach the woodland, and disappear. Under the cover of darkness, guided by a head torch, he likely thought the route was clear. He was wrong. Read More: One of Britain's most prolific fare dodgers avoids jail despite 112 convictions

Heidi and her llamas. Picture: Supplied

Watching from the field were Heidi’s llamas - alert, observant, and apparently not fans of criminal activity. The beam of the head torch caught their attention. Within moments, the pair sprang into action, racing toward the fleeing suspect with surprising speed and determination. “They went charging toward him,” Heidi recalls. “They circled him and let out a warning cry.”

Heidi's llamas saved the day. Picture: Supplied

The llamas formed a living barrier, surrounding him in the open field and preventing his progress toward the woods. Heidi’s partner, alerted by the commotion, went to investigate and quickly realized what was unfolding. With the suspect effectively stalled by the woolly patrol unit, he escorted the man back toward the fence line.

Heidi's herd of crime-stopping llamas. Picture: Supplied