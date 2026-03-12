Lloyds Mobile Banking app in the Apple App Store. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Customers using Lloyds, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland have reported being able to see other users’ transactions on their internet banking apps.

Hundreds of users took to social media on Thursday to report being able to view charges and payments from other sources. A Lloyds spokesperson issued an apology and said the issue has already been resolved. They added an investigation has been launched. Read more: Lloyds 'set to stop opening some accounts in branch' in bid to force customers to go digital

Bank of Scotland told users it was "investigating the issue," and said it may be "the result of a technical glitch". In response to one user's complaint, Halifax said: "We can assure you that nobody had access to your accounts. We're currently reviewing what happened to ensure this cannot occur again. "Protecting our customers’ personal information and account security remains our priority." One user on X said they are were able to see both transations and other peoples' account numbers. They wrote: "I'm using the Bank of Scotland, it was showing other people’s transactions and I think account numbers too. it went on for almost an hour.

The issue wasn’t quickly resolved, this went on for a few hours, each time I closed down the banking app and reopened it, it showed someone else’s banking transactions. In the transactions you could see location information, where they work, what benefits they receive etc… — Peter Harper (@PeterHarper8) March 12, 2026