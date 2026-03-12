Lloyds, Bank of Scotland and Halifax customers report seeing other users' transactions
Customers using Lloyds, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland have reported being able to see other users’ transactions on their internet banking apps.
Listen to this article
Hundreds of users took to social media on Thursday to report being able to view charges and payments from other sources.
A Lloyds spokesperson issued an apology and said the issue has already been resolved.
They added an investigation has been launched.
Bank of Scotland told users it was "investigating the issue," and said it may be "the result of a technical glitch".
In response to one user's complaint, Halifax said: "We can assure you that nobody had access to your accounts. We're currently reviewing what happened to ensure this cannot occur again.
"Protecting our customers’ personal information and account security remains our priority."
One user on X said they are were able to see both transations and other peoples' account numbers.
They wrote: "I'm using the Bank of Scotland, it was showing other people’s transactions and I think account numbers too. it went on for almost an hour.
The issue wasn’t quickly resolved, this went on for a few hours, each time I closed down the banking app and reopened it, it showed someone else’s banking transactions. In the transactions you could see location information, where they work, what benefits they receive etc…— Peter Harper (@PeterHarper8) March 12, 2026
"I had to go back and forth logging in & out, but everything seems normal now. I’m still a bit worried rn but hopefully everything's ok."
A second person said: "Yes lots of payments in and out showing peoples names, companies names, dwp payments and child benefit payments. Each time logged out and in the details changed to show other names with transactions called the bank it said an hour wait as they were experiencing high call levels."
These details are yet to be verified.
Other users are reporting being unable to log into their internet banking apps.
One X user said: "It's now not letting me log on at all, claiming a technical problem (Bank of Scotland App)."
This is a breaking story, more follows...