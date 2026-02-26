Britain's largest bank is set to stop opening new accounts in branches in a bid to force new customers to go digital, reports claim.

The newspaper said it has seen guidance issued to Lloyds employees which confirmed that joint, premium and student accounts would no longer be able to be opened in person.

The move would be a major blow against in-person branches amid worries that lender's pushes to go digital is set to leave elderly and disabled customers without vital help.

Staff at Lloyds Bank will no longer open joint, premium or student accounts in branches or switch customers from another lender, The Telegraph says.

The bank is currently in the process of shutting more than 100 branches across Britain, adding to the 1,470 locations it has shed in the last 10 years.

Lloyds have also axed the option to deposit cheques at the Post Office despite their shuttering of sites.

Martin Quinn, of the group Campaign for Cash, told The Telegraph: “In-person bank branch services are vital for consumers. People do not want to talk to a machine; they want to deal with real people.

“High streets up and down the country are being hollowed out by shop closures, and removing more face-to-face banking services is a real kick in the teeth.”

Lloyds Banking Group, which also owns Halifax and Bank of Scotland, has 28 million customers across Britain.

Almost five million of those do not use its digital services despite the rollback of in-person services from customers.

According to Which?, Banks and building societies have closed 6,694 branches since January 2015, at a rate of around 53 each month.

Mark Brown, the general secretary of Lloyds staff union Affinity, told The Telegraph: “By stopping new and existing customers from accessing everyday banking products and services and forcing them down the digital channel, Lloyds is signalling the death of branch banking.

"What’s the point of bank branches?”