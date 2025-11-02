Disruption to London North Eastern Railway (LNER) services is expected until at least the end of the day following a multiple stabbing on board the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross last night.

Tickets will be valid up to and including Friday 7 November. Customers travelling today, Sunday 2 November are advised to check on LNER's updates page before they travel, as there may be cancellations or alterations to the services today.

LNER has said that any "customers travelling today, Sunday 2nd November are advised to check before they travel, as there may be cancellations or alterations to the services today. LNER services are running to and from London Kings Cross today."

Nine people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries as counter-terrorism police are involved in the investigation.

The train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, Cambridge following the incident.

The stabbing took place on the 18.25 service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday 1 November. As a result of the incident, a "Do Not Travel" notice was issued.

A "Do Not Travel" notice on trains is an advisory from a train operator, often due to severe disruption from events like extreme weather, infrastructure failures, or emergencies, recommending that passengers do not travel by rail.

While trains may still be running, the notice signifies that journeys will be highly disrupted, lengthy, or unsafe, and that passengers should seek alternative transport or postpone their travel.

If you do not travel when this notice is issued, you can be entitled to a fee-free refund for your ticket.

LNER's website has stated that: "You can obtain a refund if you no longer wish to travel from now until Friday 7 November.

If you were unable to complete your journey on Saturday 1 November and require reimbursement for a hotel or taxi, please contact the LNER team via customers@lner.co.uk, attaching a copy of your original ticket or booking confirmation email and any receipts for hotels and taxis. The team will respond to you as quickly as possible."

LNER has urged any customers travelling today to keep an eye on their updates: "we recommend checking for the latest updates before you set off. We’ll regularly update this page and our social media channels with the latest information and advice. You can also get the latest travel update from our WhatsApp".