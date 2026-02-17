By Ella Bennett

A Government U-turn on holding local elections in May "is not ideal", the Care Minister has admitted, but today insisted Sir Keir Starmer is the right person to lead the country.

The Government announced its latest policy U-turn on Monday, after telling dozens of councils they would not have ballots this year ahead of planned local government reorganisation. The move has drawn criticism as councils now face a “race against time” to organise the reinstated local elections. The deputy chief executive of the professional body for election administrators said returning officers and other election staff had lost “months” of planning for the elections now taking place in 30 council areas on May 7. Care Minister Stephen Kinnock has defended the decision, saying the government was faced with a change of legal advice, but admitted it is a "shame". He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I agree that when the legal advice changes, you've got to change your position." He defended reforms introduced by the government, which he says were aimed at streamlining the local election process. Read more: Starmer warned councils face 'race against time' to be ready for May local elections after 14th major U-turn Read more: Starmer admits 'tough week' but vows to lead Labour into next General Election

Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism over the decision. Picture: Alamy

"Why do we need two chief executives in some areas? Why do we need two finance directors? It's just duplication and bureaucracy. We don't need it, so we've got to reform it," Mr Kinnock said. He said that the local authorities told the government they would struggle to implement the reforms while also holding local elections, so they "listened to that" and postponed the elections. He continued: "We of course would only put that through on the basis of legal advice which said that we could do so. That legal advice has now changed. "That is not ideal. I'm not going to stand here and pretend to you that it is. But we're a government that works with the rule of law." Nick questioned the minister, stating that the decision to postpone the elections was challenged "from day one", so he wondered why the government had waited "until the very last moment" to announce the change.

‘Is there anything he can get right?!’@NickFerrariLBC calls out Keir Starmer for abandoning plans to delay 30 council elections in the government's 14th major U-turn. pic.twitter.com/qcBnn0N1k0 — LBC (@LBC) February 17, 2026