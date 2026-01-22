The local are set to take place on May 7 up and down the country

The "vast majority" of the 136 elections will still go ahead, but said the Government will postpone a total of 29. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Labour will postpone 29 local council elections in May as part of plans to "speed up" its reshuffle of local government, the Housing Secretary has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steve Reed said that the counts would be rolled over into next year and said he had "listened to what councils have told me." The "vast majority" of the 136 elections will still go ahead, but said the Government will postpone a total of 29, Mr Reed confirmed. It comes after he received more than 350 representations from authorities, with the elections due to take place in May. Read more: Labour faces by-election as suspended MP to step down - opening way for Andy Burnham leadership challenge Read more: Labour launch crackdown on four-day week councils in bid to improve local services

Addressing the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Reed said: "I have carefully considered arguments made about capacity, reorganisation and democracy, and I’m grateful to everyone who took the time to express their views. "I can now confirm my decisions to the House, I have decided to bring forward legislation to postpone 29 elections." The decision affects councils in Lincoln, Exeter, Norwich, Peterborough and Preston, alongside several districts such as Cannock Chase, Harlow, Welwyn Hatfield and West Lancashire. Polling day has also been postponed for county council voters in East Sussex, West Sussex, Norfolk and Suffolk, where councillors' terms will be extended. Mr Reed added: "I have received one further representation this morning and I will consider, then report back to the House on my decision. "In all other areas, council elections will go ahead as planned, many having offered no evidence that it would delay reorganisation in their areas.

James Cleverly, shadow housing, communities and local government secretary, hit back at Labour's plans, accusing them of playing "political gotcha.". Picture: Alamy

"This means, of the 136 local elections across England that were scheduled for May, the vast majority will go ahead as planned." "To those who say we’ve cancelled all the elections, we haven't. To those who say it’s all Labour councils, it isn’t. "I've asked, I’ve listened, and I’ve acted. No messing about, no playing politics, just getting on with the job of making local government work better for local people." The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has plans to end a two-tier system of local government throughout much of England, where district and county councils take on different responsibilities in the same area. The system will be replaced with a set of single-tier "unitary" authorities." James Cleverly, the Conservative shadow housing, communities and local government secretary, accused Mr Reed of trying to score a "political gotcha." Mr Cleverly said: "It is clear what he wants – he wants to cancel all these elections. So, why does he not simply say so? "Why does he not have the courage of his own convictions? Why did he write to councils asking them to ask him to cancel the elections? "I know why. He knows why. We all know why. It’s because he wants to shift the blame. He wants to say ‘I didn’t make them do it’. “He wants a political gotcha."

Mr Reed replied that he had "imposed nothing" and said he had tried to secure a locally-led approach." Florence Eshalomi, who chairs the Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee, warned that "democracy is not an inefficiency that should be cut out" during the reorganisation process. The Labour MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green said: "Our councils should not have to face choosing between frontline services or elections. "Democracy is not an inefficiency that should be cut out, and every council should have the resources to run local elections."