The Prince and Princess of Wales are facing backlash from locals over a 'ring of steel' security zone imposed around their new home in Windsor.

The six-mile cordon has been established around the Grade-II listed Forest Lodge, where the couple and their children live.

The perimeter, outlined with fencing, CCTV cameras and 'no entry' signs, has faced criticism from neighbours, who claim they have been 'ambushed' into accepting the measures

The new security features have not only cut into Windsor Great Park, but have also blocked access to some areas, which had previously been accessible to locals.

Although it is claimed that other access points are available, local residents have pointed out that a lack of parking spaces means that dog walkers have faced difficulty entering some of the parkland.

Read more: 'We have the makings of a deal' - Trump-Zelenskyy peace talks begin in Florida

Read more: Child dies in 'intense' Kent house fire