William and Kate's six mile 'ring of steel' security zone causes local outrage
The perimeter of Forest Lodge in Windsor Park has been outlined with fencing, CCTV cameras and 'no entry' signs, triggering criticism from locals
The Prince and Princess of Wales are facing backlash from locals over a 'ring of steel' security zone imposed around their new home in Windsor.
The six-mile cordon has been established around the Grade-II listed Forest Lodge, where the couple and their children live.
The perimeter, outlined with fencing, CCTV cameras and 'no entry' signs, has faced criticism from neighbours, who claim they have been 'ambushed' into accepting the measures
The new security features have not only cut into Windsor Great Park, but have also blocked access to some areas, which had previously been accessible to locals.
Although it is claimed that other access points are available, local residents have pointed out that a lack of parking spaces means that dog walkers have faced difficulty entering some of the parkland.
"They say you can use other gates but you can't because there's nowhere to park," said one resident, who had lived nearby for nearly two decades.
"We appreciate they need privacy, but it's a real shame. We are absolutely gutted."
Those living within a mile of the park can pay a £60 fee for access to parts of the land unavailable to other visitors - but the new 'ring of steel' significantly eats into this area.
Another resident described the security features as "excessive" but said that the measures were unlikely to be reversed.
The Prince and Princess only recently moved into the 328-year-old, eight-bedroom property, and intend it to be their 'forever home' - hoping to live there even after becoming King and Queen.
They previously lived three miles away at Adelaide Cottage, which backed on to 650 acres of private gardens adjoining Windsor Castle.
It did not require any major additional security arrangements.