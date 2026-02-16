The 30-year old American influencer sold his PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card during a livestreamed auction with the sale totalling at 16,492,000 US dollars (£12,102,000).

The sale, by online auction house Goldin, broke the record for the most expensive trading card sold at auction as well as for being the most expensive Pokemon card sold at auction.

The card was purchased by venture capitalist AJ Scaramucci, who is also the son of the former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Paul had purchased the card in 2021 for 5.2 million US dollars (£3.8 million pounds), breaking the record at the time for the most expensive Pokemon trading card sold at a private sale.

