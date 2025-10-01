The singer was "carried off stage" after collapsing at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York on Saturday.

Lola Young performing at the All Things Go this weekend before she collapsed. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Lola Young has cancelled all her upcoming shows "for the foreseeable future" after collapsing on stage in New York after a "tricky couple of days".

The British singer, 24 made the announcement after falling backwards on stage while performing at the All Things Go festival in New York on Saturday, sparking alarm among fans and fellow performers. She later cancelled her Sunday appearance at Forest Hills Stadium in Washington DC. In a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, the south London artist told fans: “I’m going away for a while. Read More: Lola Young collapses on stage at New York Festival after 'tricky couple of days'

"It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support. "I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund. "I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x." Video from the festival showed her appearing unwell before falling backwards mid-song. Earlier in the set, she told the crowd she’d had “a tricky couple of days” but decided to perform, saying: "Sometimes life can throw you lemons and you just gotta make lemonade."

The 24-year-old singer fell onto her back while performing Conceited. Picture: x