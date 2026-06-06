The star returned to the stage at the 2026 Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Lola Young delivered the performance at Capital's Summertime ball on Saturday. Picture: Capital

By Alex Storey

Popstar Lola Young took a moment to thank the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball after she returned to the same stage where it "all went a bit wrong" last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joining fellow singers including RAYE, Niall Horan and Calvin Harris, Lola returned to #CapitalSTB with Barclaycard 2026 to perform her hit tracks'Messy', 'd£aler', 'One Thing' as well as her new single 'From Down Here'. But just before kicking off her performance in front of thousands at Wembley Stadium, the 25-year-old stopped to reference her 2025 Summertime Ball performance in which she suffered a technical malfunction with her in-ears. While halfway through her performance last year, Lola's in-ears completely cut out which left her unable to hear her backing track, band, and her own voice. Read more: Duffy announces first concert in 15 years as she confirms comeback Read more: Taylor Swift returns to her country roots as she reveals new song for Toy Story 5

The 25-year-old thanked fans. Picture: Shutterstock

Returing to the stage on Saturday, she spoke to the 80,000-strong crowd and referenced the moment. She said: "So, I don’t know how many of you know this but this time last year, I tried to walk up that stage and it all went a bit wrong for me, unfortunately. "I just dropped a new song, this song is called ‘From Down Here’. I wrote it about overcoming your hardest challenges, we all have them and we can all overcome them and so today, I’ve decided during this song. "I’m going to walk and hope for the best." She added: "If you could all get behind me with this one, I’d love you very very much for that. Thank you Capital for giving me another chance and everyone here."