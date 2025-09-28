The 24-year-old singer shocked her fans, fellow musicians and festival staff at Forest Hills stadium when she fell onto her back while performing Conceited

By Frankie Elliott

Lola Young was "carried off stage" after collapsing at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York on Saturday.

The 24-year-old singer shocked her fans, fellow musicians and festival staff at Forest Hills stadium when she fell onto her back while performing Conceited. Her collapse came just moments after the pop star admitted to the crowd she had a "tricky couple of days" and was unsure if she would be able to attend the festival.

Lola Young COLLAPSED on stage 😳 pic.twitter.com/CR5kpZDrvW — Luxe ✧ (@luxcurv) September 28, 2025

Speaking on stage, Young said: "I had a tricky couple of days, sometimes life makes you feel that you can't continue but you know what, I woke up and made the decision to come here." Hours after the incident took place, the artist, best known for the 2024 hit Messy, wrote on Instagram: "'Hi, for anyone who saw my set at all things go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support xxx" Young had also cancelled a concert on Friday "due to a sensitive matter". Her manager Nick Shymansky wrote on social media: "There are [occasionally] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe. "She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused." In 2022, the singer revealed that she had been diagnosed at the age of 17 with schizoaffective disorder. She said in an Instagram post: "I cant find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me. "I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning.

In 2022, the singer revealed that she had been diagnosed at the age of 17 with schizoaffective disorder. Picture: Getty

Hours after the incident, the artist wrote on Instagram to assure fans she was ok. Picture: Instagram