Lola Young collapses on stage at New York Festival after 'tricky couple of days'
The 24-year-old singer shocked her fans, fellow musicians and festival staff at Forest Hills stadium when she fell onto her back while performing Conceited
Lola Young was "carried off stage" after collapsing at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York on Saturday.
The 24-year-old singer shocked her fans, fellow musicians and festival staff at Forest Hills stadium when she fell onto her back while performing Conceited.
Her collapse came just moments after the pop star admitted to the crowd she had a "tricky couple of days" and was unsure if she would be able to attend the festival.
Speaking on stage, Young said: "I had a tricky couple of days, sometimes life makes you feel that you can't continue but you know what, I woke up and made the decision to come here."
Hours after the incident took place, the artist, best known for the 2024 hit Messy, wrote on Instagram: "'Hi, for anyone who saw my set at all things go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support xxx"
Young had also cancelled a concert on Friday "due to a sensitive matter".
Her manager Nick Shymansky wrote on social media: "There are [occasionally] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe.
"She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused."
In 2022, the singer revealed that she had been diagnosed at the age of 17 with schizoaffective disorder.
She said in an Instagram post: "I cant find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me.
"I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning.
"I have to remind myself that I am a regular f****** person, I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things, my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower."
Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition that is marked by a mix of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions.
It can also cause mood disorder symptoms, such as depression, mania and a milder form of mania called hypomania, as per the NHS.
Young has admitted that touring is difficult due to the unpredictability of her illness.
She said it can bring feelings of guilt and shame, and that she often feels ostracised after incidents in which she has been unwell in public.