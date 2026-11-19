London Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident after receiving more than 7,000 calls a day for three days in a row, as respiratory illness spikes across the capital.

Life-threatening emergencies involving breathing problems have increased by almost 20% so far this November compared with the same period last year, the service said.

That is a rise of around 500 calls each day compared with last week. Call handlers usually take around 5,500 calls on a busy day.

The service said daily call volumes had been higher than on most New Year’s Eves, with 7,326 calls on Monday, 7,366 on Tuesday and 7,369 on Wednesday.

Critical Incident declared. Due to exceptionally high demand, we have received more than 7,000 calls a day for three consecutive days. Please only call 999 for life-threatening emergencies. For other health concerns use NHS 111. Read more: https://t.co/bxRH0xTsBL pic.twitter.com/tOfC8875ri

Category 1 incidents, the most serious emergencies, including cardiac arrests, are 10% higher than at the same time last year.

LAS's chief operating officer Craig Harman said: "The number of calls has remained very high for several days, so we have declared a critical incident to take extra steps to reach patients who need us most urgently.

"Colder weather can have a serious impact on people’s health, particularly older people, young children and those with existing health conditions. We are already seeing very high demand this winter, including an early rise in respiratory and viral infections, with no sign of easing in November."

Declaring a critical incident allows the service to take extra steps, including stopping non-essential activity and moving managers back into patient-facing roles.

Mr Harman said more clinicians were caring for patients over the phone and the service was working with hospitals to speed up handovers, allowing ambulance crews to get back on the road.

He added: "Our winter plan also includes putting more crews on the road and in our control rooms.

"Please look after yourselves and those around you, particularly anyone who may be more vulnerable to the colder weather.

"Help us by only calling 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency."

Londoners have been urged to continue calling 999 for serious or life-threatening emergencies. For less urgent health concerns, the service advised people to contact NHS 111, their GP or a local pharmacy.

It also encouraged those eligible for a flu vaccination to take up the offer as soon as possible.