It was the fifth-busiest day in the Service’s history

It was the fifth-busiest day in the Service’s history. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

London Ambulance Service said it recorded its highest ever number of life-threatening emergencies in its history, “driven by the extreme heat” on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ambulance crews responded to a record 642 Category 1 calls yesterday – the hottest June day on record. Category 1 incidents include the most serious, life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as cardiac arrests and patients who are not breathing. It was the fifth-busiest day in the service’s history, with 7,900 calls in total and ambulance crews responding to nearly 3,600 patients. The rise in calls is linked to the hot weather, with crews responding to more people who are fainting, struggling to breathe or experiencing heart problems. Read more: LIVE: Red weather alert extended, fire engine bursts into flames, hospital equipment stops working as heatwave grips UK Read more: 'Too hot? Don't drive that bus': Sadiq backs bus drivers as he brands stifling working conditions 'unacceptable'

A woman leave Blackfriars station in London using an electric fan. A rare red warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office as the UK has sweltered in exceptionally hot and humid conditions. Picture: Alamy

Chief executive Jason Killens KAM said: “We have seen the highest number of life-threatening emergencies in our history, driven by the extreme heat across London. “Our crews are working very hard in challenging conditions to care for patients and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our people for their incredible hard work. “Please help them to help you by taking care of yourself and others – stay out of the sun and keep hydrated.” It comes after the Service put more than 400 additional ambulance crews on the road this week to help keep patients safe in the record weather. In addition, the service has increased checks on patients waiting for help, allowing the 999 control room to identify if a patient’s condition is deteriorating and ensure the most seriously ill are prioritised.

The Service is urging Londoners to take simple steps to stay safe during the hot weather, including drinking plenty of fluids. Picture: Alamy