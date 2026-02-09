The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has launched specialist response team in a bid to handle growing demand for mental health services across the capital.

Four specialist clinicians will be deployed across the city to support people with the "most complex mental health conditions".

Their experience as paramedics, combined with the additional skills and training they receive for the new role, enables them to provide a more in-depth assessment of patients.

It comes as the service received almost 100,000 mental health related calls in 2025 and more than two million people living in the city are reported to experience poor mental health every year.

Carly Lynch, consultant nurse for mental health at London Ambulance Service, said: “The number of Londoners experiencing a mental health crisis has significantly increased and their needs can be incredibly complex.

“I’m pleased that our clinicians are developing even more specialist skills to care for our patients in crisis. This means we can provide a much more tailored response to patients with acute mental health conditions.

“Working in partnership with universities like City and St George’s, we’re ensuring that our crews have the breadth of skills and knowledge to provide the best care for the nine million people of London. Our crews are always here for them.”