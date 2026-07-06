Britain set to bake in seven straight days of 30C-plus temperatures as third heatwave hits UK
Health officials have issued a yellow heat alert, warning of a risk to older people and those with health conditions
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The UK is set to bake in another scorching heatwave as temperatures look set to soar to 34C this week.
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Some parts of the country could see their third heatwave of the year this week, as health officials issued a yellow heat warning covering parts of England including London.
Temperatures are expected to hit 31C on Monday, the Met Office said, after a warm weekend which saw a high of 29C on Sunday.
The heat will then hover in the low 30s before hitting a peak of 34C on Thursday in the South East.
Some forecasters are predicting the hot spell could last until the middle of July.
Read more: Hosepipe ban announced for more than a million Brits as UK braces for fresh heatwave
Read more: Another heatwave on the way as 34C temperatures forecast to sweep Britain
The hot weather will not be as intense as last month’s heatwave and is expected to be less humid.
Yellow heat health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covering the East Midlands, east, south-east and south-west of England, including London, and the West Midlands, from midday on Saturday until 8pm on July 11.
The agency said that within the warning area, minor impacts were likely across health and social care services because of the high temperatures, including increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and a greater risk to life to the same group.
It also warned of a potential increase in water-related incidents, including risks from cold water shock and drowning.
The UKHSA’s new alert comes after a sweltering heatwave in June, during which the Met Office issued a rare red warning for extreme heat for parts of the country and the UKHSA put red heat health alerts in place.
The UK set a June temperature record of 37.7C in Lingwood in Norfolk, according to the Met Office.
It beats the previous June record for the UK of 35.6C dating back to 1976 by more than 2C.
Such records have usually been broken by only a fraction of a degree in the past.