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The UK is set to bake in another scorching heatwave as temperatures look set to soar to 34C this week.

Some parts of the country could see their third heatwave of the year this week, as health officials issued a yellow heat warning covering parts of England including London.

Temperatures are expected to hit 31C on Monday, the Met Office said, after a warm weekend which saw a high of 29C on Sunday.

The heat will then hover in the low 30s before hitting a peak of 34C on Thursday in the South East.

Some forecasters are predicting the hot spell could last until the middle of July.

Read more: Hosepipe ban announced for more than a million Brits as UK braces for fresh heatwave

Read more: Another heatwave on the way as 34C temperatures forecast to sweep Britain