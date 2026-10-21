It appears the capital has its very own Caped Crusader in the form of a masked philanthropist who describes himself as "London's Batman".

Standing in front of the London Eye, he vowed to “save this city”. His officiallondonsbatman account so far has 100,000 followers.

The mystery individual, who clearly has a good amount of personal wealth, has given strangers cash for fuel, paid penalty charges of people given fines outside a hospital, and filled in potholes outside a youth club.

But instead of beating up hoodlums in the streets of Gotham City, the 'superhero' is doling out wads of cash in London to help with the cost of living.

He said: “London, I am your Batman. For too long, we’ve been left without a hero. I will be the hero London deserves. Tell me your problems and I will make them go away.”

In another video, he went to a petrol station on October 16 and paid for people's fuel with £70 vouchers. Motorists estimated he paid as much as £3,500 towards the cost of other people's petrol.

“Fuel prices are too high,” he said. “So it’s time that someone brings them down. Free fuel for everyone.”

He told ITV News outside the petrol station: “I’m trying to give London hope for a better tomorrow. It’s tough times for people. People need someone to stand up for them. You don’t need to be super to be a hero."

He also paid penalty charge notices issued to patients parked near Kingston Hospital in Richmond, southwest London.

He said: “People in the hospital should not have to pay for their parking fines. But seeing as the government doesn’t want that to happen, someone has to step in. That is a crime and Batman will fix it.”

Social media sleuths have been trying to figure out who he is.

Back in September, LBC reported about a different Batman. A man dressed as the hero took the law into his own hands when he chased a bag thief down the street during a night out.

He was later unmasked as 25-year-old Sonni Mason from Norwich.