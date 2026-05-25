London-bound easyJet flight diverts to Rome after power bank 'left charging' in passenger's luggage
The flight was diverted after concerns were raised over a power bank in the hold of the aircraft.
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Flight EZY2618 took off from Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday and was scheduled to land at London Luton when the captain decided to divert to the Italian capital as a "precaution".
An airline spokesperson said the decision was "in line with safety regulations" after a passenger told cabin crew mid-flight that their portable charger was in the hold of the aircraft.
Many airlines have implemented rules on power banks, requiring that they be packed in hand luggage because of the risk of lithium-ion batteries catching fire.
The flight touched down safely at Rome Fiumicino and was rescheduled to the Wednesday.
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The airline's spokesperson said: "The captain then took the decision to divert as a precaution in line with safety regulations. The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked routinely and we provided hotel accommodation and meals where available.
"As some customers remained in the airport, they were provided with refreshments. The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers' guidelines.
"We would like to apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by the diversion and subsequent delay."
According to easyJet's policy, power banks are accepted on aircraft in cabin baggage only but are "prohibited from use" and "must not be used to charge other devices".
A maximum of two power banks per customer are allowed, they must not exceed 160 Watt-hour (Wh) for lithium batteries, and they must be individually protected such as in their original packing or a plastic bag.
Other airlines have also adopted similar policies. Ryanair states power banks are not allowed in checked baggage, cannot go in overhead compartments, and must not be used to charge or power other portable electronic devices during taxi, take-off or landing.
Meanwhile, British Airways power banks must not exceed 100Wh, they must be stored in the seat pocket or a bag placed under the seat in front, and plug sockets on planes cannot be used to charge power banks themselves.