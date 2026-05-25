Many airlines have implemented rules on power banks, including EasyJet. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

The flight was diverted after concerns were raised over a power bank in the hold of the aircraft.

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Flight EZY2618 took off from Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday and was scheduled to land at London Luton when the captain decided to divert to the Italian capital as a "precaution". An airline spokesperson said the decision was "in line with safety regulations" after a passenger told cabin crew mid-flight that their portable charger was in the hold of the aircraft. Many airlines have implemented rules on power banks, requiring that they be packed in hand luggage because of the risk of lithium-ion batteries catching fire. The flight touched down safely at Rome Fiumicino and was rescheduled to the Wednesday. Read more: EasyJet boss says airline is ‘not seeing any disruption to fuel supply’ Read more: EasyJet blames fall in summer bookings on Middle East war

Power banks should be stored in hand luggage because of the risk of lithium-ion batteries catching fire. Picture: Alamy